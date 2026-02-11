Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPSL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch In India

PSL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch In India

The first-ever PSL 2026 Auction is underway in Pakistan. Here's how cricket fans in India can watch the event online via live streaming.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has entered a new phase with the adoption of the auction model in place of its regular draft system.

Akin to the IPL, PSL franchises will now acquire new players via bidding now. All teams were allocated a starting purse of PKR 45 crore (around USD 1.6 million or Rs 14.60 crore) heading in.

Notably, the even is underway as of this writing. For fans in India who wish to catch all the action, here is how to watch PSL 2026 Auction live streaming details.

PSL 2026 Auction: How To Watch Live Stream

The PSL 2026 Auction is being live streamed on the official PCB YouTube channel, but that is blocked in India.

There is an alternative available though, which is the Sports TV YouTube channel. 

PSL 2026 Auction: All Franchises

Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, as well as the newly added Hyderabad, and Sialkot franchises are participating in the PSL 2026 Auction. 

As mentioned earlier, each franchise began the process with a base budget of PKR 45 crore. That said, the spending limit could be increased to PKR 50.5 crore if a team opted to directly sign one overseas player who had not featured in the previous edition of the PSL.

Cricketers picked during the auction were handed two-year deals, a move aimed at ensuring continuity while giving franchises the opportunity to establish a stable core group for the seasons ahead.

PSL 2026 has been expanded too with the inclusion of two new franchises from Hyderabad and Sialkot, increasing the league’s strength to eight teams.

The season is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3. With more teams in the mix, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced changes to the squad-building structure to preserve competitive balance.

The revamped system is designed to give franchises added strategic freedom while ensuring a level playing field in terms of budget management and player recruitment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new player acquisition model for the Pakistan Super League?

The PSL has adopted an auction model, similar to the IPL, where franchises bid for players. This replaces the previous draft system.

What was the starting budget for each franchise in the PSL 2026 Auction?

Each franchise began the auction with a starting purse of PKR 45 crore. This could be increased to PKR 50.5 crore if a team signed a new overseas player directly.

How can fans in India watch the PSL 2026 Auction live?

While the official PCB YouTube channel is blocked in India, the auction can be watched live on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

What is the duration of the contracts for players picked in the PSL 2026 Auction?

Players acquired during the auction were given two-year deals. This aims to promote continuity and stability within the teams.

Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
