PSL 11 Tickets: Sale Date, Prices And Booking Details - All You Need To Know

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially opened ticket sales today, March 17, 2026 for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11. With the tournament featuring eight teams and 44 matches for the first time, the board has prioritized affordability, setting the lowest ticket prices at an accessible entry point.

Key Ticketing Dates & Availability

Online Sales: Tickets became available on the official PCB ticketing portal starting at 12:00 PM today.

Physical Tickets: Fans who prefer physical stubs can purchase them from designated courier service centers starting March 24.

Purchase Limit: To prevent black-marketing, a maximum of eight tickets can be booked per National Identity Card (CNIC).

Venue-Wise Price Breakdown

Rumors of ₹82 tickets circulated, but the official pricing for general enclosures remains highly competitive to ensure a "stadium for all" atmosphere.

Lahore & Karachi: General enclosure tickets start at PKR 250.

Faisalabad: The lowest-priced tickets are set at PKR 300.

Multan & Rawalpindi: General entry begins at PKR 400.

Premium Options: VIP and Premium seats range up to PKR 3,000, with digital e-ticketing being piloted for these sections in major cities to reduce entry queues.

A Landmark Season

PSL CEO Salman Naseer emphasized that this season marks a "new phase" for the league.

Expansion: The 2026 edition welcomes two new franchises - Pindiz (Rawalpindi) and Hyderabad Kingsmen - bringing the total to eight teams.

New Venues: Matches will be held across six venues, including first-time hosts Faisalabad and Peshawar, expanding the league's reach beyond the traditional hubs.

Opening Clash: PSL 11 tournament kicks off on March 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on the newcomers, Hyderabad Kingsmen.

44-match season spanning 39 days

PSL 11 kicks off on March 26, 2026, marking a historic expansion to eight teams. Newcomers Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz join the fray for a 44-match season spanning 39 days. For the first time, fixtures will be hosted in Faisalabad and Peshawar, alongside traditional hubs. The tournament culminates in a grand finale at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 3.