Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 204 runs off just 53 balls.

Priyansh Arya likened Sooryavanshi's knock to a video game.

Arya himself recently scored record 181 runs in SMAT 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a remarkable 204-run outing against the United Arab Emirates in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The inning was so extraordinary that even someone like Delhi and Punjab Kings star Priyansh Arya was left in awe. In fact, he likened the teenager’s six-hitting spree to playing a cricket video game. The 15-year-old produced a sensational 53-ball double century, smashing seven fours and 28 sixes to power India A to a 250-run target in just 14.2 overs.

His assault left the UAE attack with little room to recover and delivered one of the most astonishing performances in the tournament’s history.

Arya Sees Memories Of Cricket 07 In Sooryavanshi’s Knock

"Aisa lagg raha tha woh video game hi khel raha hai" 🎮😂



Priyansh Arya gives his take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock of 204 against the UAE in the ongoing #RisingStarsAsiaCup.



Watch #SMAT 2026-27 season, 14th Nov to 6th Dec only on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/iF0KR6Jpye — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 24, 2026

Speaking to Star Sports, Priyansh Arya recalled watching the innings after returning from his own match.

"I was watching Vaibhav's batting after returning from the match, and it was a lot of fun. It was like he's playing a video game, he was hitting sixes very easily, so it was a lot of fun watching him bat."

Read More: 'He’s Not 15': Ex-Pakistan Star Questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Age After Blazing 204

Arya went a step further in describing the teenager’s effortless power-hitting, comparing it to the popular EA Sports cricket game that many fans grew up playing.

"He was playing like we used to play EA Sports (likely Cricket 07)"

The comparison came from a batsman who has himself produced a landmark performance in Indian domestic cricket.

Two Explosive Young Batsmen Make Headlines

Recently, Priyansh Arya smashed 181 off just 68 balls for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, registering the highest individual score by an Indian in men's T20 cricket.

His innings featured 19 sixes and seven fours, taking him past Chris Gayle’s previous benchmark of 175 not out.

Arya’s effort placed him second on the all-time list of highest individual T20 scores, behind Luhan-Dre Pretorius’ 188 not out.

While Arya has already made his mark with a record-breaking T20 innings, Sooryavanshi’s latest assault has taken the spotlight to another level.

The teenager’s 204, featuring 28 maximums, has become a major talking point, with Arya’s reaction offering a glimpse of just how extraordinary the knock appeared even to another explosive batsman.