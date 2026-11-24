Prithvi Shaw, who has been out of the Indian team for an extended period, has issued a strong warning to former cricketer Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, over his recent comments about the youngster's career and personal life.

Yograj, known for his outspoken remarks, had blamed Shaw's career decline on excessive partying, alcohol consumption and associating with the wrong people. Shaw has now responded firmly through social media, warning that he could take legal action over such statements.

Shaw stated that he has nothing to hide about his past and is not ashamed of his experiences. However, he made it clear that he would not tolerate anyone using his personal life or past to spread negativity or damage his reputation.

What did Yograj Singh say about Prithvi Shaw?

Yograj Singh recently spoke about Prithvi Shaw's declining cricketing career, attributing it to partying, drinking, spending time with women and keeping the wrong company. He also compared Shaw's situation with that of former India batter Vinod Kambli.

Speaking on the 'Sports Launchpad' platform, Yograj said, "Why did Prithvi Shaw go downhill? It happened with Vinod Kambli before him. It was because of parties, womanising, cigarettes, and drinking. I once asked Kambli, 'What are you, son? You have so much talent. You are coming to your room at 2.30 in the night. He (Kambli in reply) said, 'Your (Yograj's) days are over, and we're playing a different kind of cricket now.' The next morning, Courtney Walsh bowled him, and India lost the match. Then the girl he was with left him, and no one offered him cigarettes and alcohol. The same happened with Shaw. When you go to parties, womanise, drink, and are in bad company, the same will happen to you as happened to them," Yograj had claimed during the interaction.

Prithvi Shaw warns of legal action

Responding to Yograj's remarks, Prithvi Shaw took to social media and issued a strong warning. He maintained that while he does not deny his past, nobody has the right to use his personal experiences to malign his image or make negative claims about him.

The India batter also warned that he could pursue legal action against individuals or platforms engaging in such behaviour.