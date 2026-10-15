Prithvi Shaw Eyes Career Revival At 26, Reveals Why He Is Avoiding The Spotlight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prithvi Shaw dedicates himself to cricket, family, avoiding distractions.

He aims to revive his career through rigorous self-improvement.

Shaw seeks privacy, preferring distance from paparazzi attention.

Prithvi Shaw is trying to turn the page on a challenging phase of his cricketing journey, with the 26-year-old choosing a quieter life as he works towards getting his career back on track. Once viewed as a future mainstay of Indian batting, Shaw is now concentrating on improving himself and letting his cricket take centre stage. In an interview with India Today, the batsman spoke about narrowing his priorities and stepping back from the noise surrounding his personal life.

Shaw Puts Cricket, Family & Self-Improvement First

Prithvi Shaw said he has been putting extra effort into his game while limiting his social media activity and avoiding distractions.

"I am working harder than ever before. Obviously, I am not quite on social media right now. I am just working on myself. Just me, my cricket and my family. Those are the only three things I am focusing on right now. Anything else, I am just trying to ignore or keep aside,"

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The approach comes after several difficult seasons in which Shaw has struggled to build on the promise he showed early in his career.

His immediate focus, he indicated, is on working hard and creating the conditions for a fresh start.

Why Shaw Wants Distance From Paparazzi

Shaw also addressed the attention he receives away from the field, making it clear that his decision to avoid cameras is about protecting his privacy.

“No, no, it is not about that. It is about a lot of these papparazzi people and all. And I just do not like going out anymore."

"I have my personal space, and obviously, you guys know how I am and what I like personally. It is good for other people, someone likes it, someone does not. I do not like cameras around me when I am living my personal life somewhere.”

From Teenage Sensation To A Career At A Crossroads

Shaw first made headlines as a schoolboy after scoring over 500 runs in a Harris Shield match in Mumbai.

He later captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018 and marked his Test debut with a century against the West Indies.

However, inconsistency and setbacks across international cricket and the IPL have slowed his progress.

After a split with his fiancee, the couple have reconciled. Shaw is now looking to keep his attention on cricket, family and the work needed to earn another chance at the highest level.