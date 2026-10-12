Prince Yadav recently became only the third Indian batter batting at No. 10 or No. 11 to hit at least three boundaries in a T20 International. He achieved this during the third T20I against the West Indies.
Prince Yadav Matches Unique T20I Record For India After 15 Years
Prince Yadav etched his name into Indian T20I history with three boundaries against West Indies, joining S Sreesanth and Ravichandran Ashwin on a rare list.
- Prince Yadav hit three T20I boundaries batting 10th/11th.
- Only Sreesanth, Ashwin previously achieved this rare feat.
- India scored 223 batting first, defeating West Indies by 14 runs.
India Tailender Record: India’s lower order produced a small but notable piece of history during the third T20I against the West Indies. Prince Yadav struck three fours on Sunday, becoming only the third Indian batter batting at No. 10 or No. 11 to hit at least three boundaries in a T20 International. The achievement stands out because it had not been recorded by an Indian batter in this position for 15 years. Ravichandran Ashwin was the last to accomplish the feat, doing so against England in Kolkata in 2011.
Prince Enters Exclusive India T20I List
Prince Yadav’s contribution came during an innings in which India reached 223 runs.
The hosts then held off the West Indies by 14 runs, taking a 2-1 advantage in the five-match series.
Prince’s three boundaries place him alongside two former India internationals who managed similar cameos from the lower reaches of the batting order.
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The list stretches back to the inaugural years of T20 internationals, when S Sreesanth set the benchmark with an even more productive outing.
Sreesanth remains at the top of this particular list after striking four boundaries against New Zealand in Johannesburg in 2007.
His effort came 19 years before Prince’s achievement in Indore.
Ashwin followed with three fours against England in Kolkata in 2011. Since then, no Indian batter at No. 10 or No. 11 had matched that boundary tally in a T20I until Prince’s innings against the West Indies.
India Take Control Of The Five-Match Series
Although Prince Yadav’s boundary count was a modest contribution in the context of India’s total, it added a rare statistical milestone to an important team performance.
India’s 223-run total proved enough to secure a 14-run victory, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead in the series.
The result also placed India in a stronger position heading into the remaining fixtures, with the West Indies needing a response to keep the contest alive.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who recently made history for India's lower order in a T20I?
How rare was Prince Yadav's boundary-hitting feat?
His achievement was significant as no Indian batter at No. 10 or No. 11 had hit three or more boundaries in a T20I for 15 years. He is only the third to do so.
Which other Indian batters share this record with Prince Yadav?
Ravichandran Ashwin previously accomplished this feat in 2011, and S Sreesanth set the benchmark in 2007 with four boundaries.
What was the result of the match where Prince Yadav set this record?
India scored 223 runs and defeated the West Indies by 14 runs. This victory gave India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.