IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketPrince Yadav Matches Unique T20I Record For India After 15 Years

Prince Yadav Matches Unique T20I Record For India After 15 Years

Prince Yadav etched his name into Indian T20I history with three boundaries against West Indies, joining S Sreesanth and Ravichandran Ashwin on a rare list.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prince Yadav hit three T20I boundaries batting 10th/11th.
  • Only Sreesanth, Ashwin previously achieved this rare feat.
  • India scored 223 batting first, defeating West Indies by 14 runs.

India Tailender Record: India’s lower order produced a small but notable piece of history during the third T20I against the West Indies. Prince Yadav struck three fours on Sunday, becoming only the third Indian batter batting at No. 10 or No. 11 to hit at least three boundaries in a T20 International. The achievement stands out because it had not been recorded by an Indian batter in this position for 15 years. Ravichandran Ashwin was the last to accomplish the feat, doing so against England in Kolkata in 2011.

Prince Enters Exclusive India T20I List

Prince Yadav’s contribution came during an innings in which India reached 223 runs.

The hosts then held off the West Indies by 14 runs, taking a 2-1 advantage in the five-match series.

Prince’s three boundaries place him alongside two former India internationals who managed similar cameos from the lower reaches of the batting order.

Read More: 'I've Stopped Making Such Comments': Mohammed Shami's Strong Message After Ranji Trophy Heroics

The list stretches back to the inaugural years of T20 internationals, when S Sreesanth set the benchmark with an even more productive outing.

Sreesanth remains at the top of this particular list after striking four boundaries against New Zealand in Johannesburg in 2007.

His effort came 19 years before Prince’s achievement in Indore.

Ashwin followed with three fours against England in Kolkata in 2011. Since then, no Indian batter at No. 10 or No. 11 had matched that boundary tally in a T20I until Prince’s innings against the West Indies.

India Take Control Of The Five-Match Series

Although Prince Yadav’s boundary count was a modest contribution in the context of India’s total, it added a rare statistical milestone to an important team performance.

India’s 223-run total proved enough to secure a 14-run victory, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead in the series.

The result also placed India in a stronger position heading into the remaining fixtures, with the West Indies needing a response to keep the contest alive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently made history for India's lower order in a T20I?

Prince Yadav recently became only the third Indian batter batting at No. 10 or No. 11 to hit at least three boundaries in a T20 International. He achieved this during the third T20I against the West Indies.

How rare was Prince Yadav's boundary-hitting feat?

His achievement was significant as no Indian batter at No. 10 or No. 11 had hit three or more boundaries in a T20I for 15 years. He is only the third to do so.

Which other Indian batters share this record with Prince Yadav?

Ravichandran Ashwin previously accomplished this feat in 2011, and S Sreesanth set the benchmark in 2007 with four boundaries.

What was the result of the match where Prince Yadav set this record?

India scored 223 runs and defeated the West Indies by 14 runs. This victory gave India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Oct 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
S Sreesanth IND Vs WI T20Is R Ashwin Prince Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs WI T20Is: Shreyas Iyer Credits Bowlers’ Confidence & Clarity For 3rd T20I Triumph
IND vs WI T20Is: Shreyas Iyer Credits Bowlers’ Confidence & Clarity For 3rd T20I Triumph
Cricket
'I've Stopped Making Such Comments': Mohammed Shami's Strong Message After Ranji Trophy Heroics
'I've Stopped Making Such Comments': Mohammed Shami's Strong Message After Ranji Trophy Heroics
Cricket
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 Return Falls Flat, Out For Just 17 In Domestic Tournament
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 Return Falls Flat, Out For Just 17 In Domestic Tournament
Cricket
Abhishek Sharma Smashes World Record With Blazing Knock In IND vs WI 3rd T20I
Abhishek Sharma Smashes World Record With Blazing Knock In IND vs WI 3rd T20I
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Floods: Landslide Blocks Budhi Gandaki River, Triggering Destructive Flooding
Supreme Court: Centre, Delhi Police And DMRC Asked To Respond By Tuesday
Metro Update: Solicitor General Says Entry And Exit Were Restricted At 45 Stations
Supreme Court: Important Directions Issued On Delhi Protest Restrictions
Supreme Court: Lawyers Allege Delhi Police Violated Court Directions During Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget