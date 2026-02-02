Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPrevious Boycotts Of ICC Events Before Pakistan: Lessons For PCB In 2026

Previous Boycotts Of ICC Events Before Pakistan: Lessons For PCB In 2026

Pakistan’s 2026 boycott follows a trail of historic forfeits. From England’s 2003 exit to Sri Lanka’s 1996 win, see what history teaches us about the high cost of trading points for politics.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The decision by the Pakistan Government to skip the high-voltage India clash in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup has sent the cricketing world into a tailspin.

As the Pakistani team will participate in the rest of the tournament, their refusal to take the field on February 15 in Colombo marks a rare moment where national policy trumps one of the biggest rivalry in sports.

However, this is not the first time the ICC trophy has been contested through boycotts. History shows that when safety or sovereignty is at stake, even the most prestigious fixtures can be left unplayed.

1996: Fear and Forfeits in Sri Lanka

Long before the current standoff, the 1996 ODI World Cup was shadowed by a brutal civil war in Sri Lanka. Just weeks before the opening ceremony, a devastating blast at Colombo’s Central Bank claimed 91 lives.

Citing severe security risks, Australia and the West Indies refused to travel to Colombo for their group-stage matches. The ICC awarded Sri Lanka walkovers for both games.

Ironically, these "free points" gave the island nation a surge of momentum, eventually leading them to beat Australia in the final to lift their maiden World Cup.

2003: Politics and Protest in Zimbabwe and Kenya

The 2003 World Cup saw a different kind of boycott, one driven by moral and political pressure.

England’s Stand: Under pressure from the UK government regarding human rights abuses under the Robert Mugabe regime, Nasser Hussain’s England side opted out of their match in Harare.

The forfeit proved fatal to their campaign; England missed out on the Super Six stage by the exact two points they gifted to Zimbabwe.

New Zealand’s Safety Call: In the same tournament, the Black Caps refused to play in Nairobi, Kenya, following credible intelligence warnings of potential terrorist activity.

Kenya was awarded the points, aiding their historic run to become the only non-Test-playing nation to ever reach an ODI World Cup semi-final.

Previous Walkovers

Year Team Boycotting Match Venue (Country) Reasoning Outcome
1996 Australia / West Indies Sri Lanka (Co-host) Security (Civil War) Sri Lanka won World Cup
2003 England Zimbabwe Political Protest England knocked out early
2003 New Zealand Kenya Security Concerns Kenya reached Semi-finals
2026 Pakistan Sri Lanka (Co-Host) Political Solidarity TBD

The Pakistan Context

Unlike the 1996 security-led boycotts, Pakistan’s 2026 move is a direct protest against the ICC’s handling of the Bangladesh situation.

Historically, all the reasons for forfeit cites security and political reasons directly linked to the country of the match venue. Pakistan's case is different as the reason for forfeit is purely political.

By forfeiting points against India while remaining in the tournament, Pakistan is attempting a "selective participation" model, a move the ICC has already warned could lead to unprecedented financial sanctions and future bans.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pakistan forfeit their match against India in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

Pakistan's decision stems from a protest against the ICC's handling of the Bangladesh situation. They are demonstrating political solidarity by refusing to play the match in Colombo.

Has the ICC World Cup seen boycotts before Pakistan's 2026 decision?

Yes, the ICC World Cup has seen boycotts in the past. The 1996 ODI World Cup had Australia and West Indies refuse to travel to Sri Lanka due to security concerns.

What were the reasons for boycotts in the 2003 Cricket World Cup?

In 2003, England boycotted a match in Zimbabwe due to political pressure regarding human rights abuses. New Zealand refused to play in Kenya following security warnings of potential terrorist activity.

What was the outcome of the 1996 boycotts in Sri Lanka?

Australia and the West Indies forfeited their matches against Sri Lanka due to security risks. Sri Lanka received walkovers, which contributed to their eventual victory in the tournament.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
PCB Pakistan Cricket T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan ICC History Sports Diplomacy ICC Tournament Boycotts
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget