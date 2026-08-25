IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketPremier League Gives Iconic Anthem A Stunning Indian Makeover Ahead Of New Season

Premier League Gives Iconic Anthem A Stunning Indian Makeover Ahead Of New Season

Premier League reimagines its iconic anthem with Indian instruments including sitar, sarangi and bansuri ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Premier League anthem re-imagined with Indian musical identity.
  • New version integrates sitar, sarangi, and Indian rhythmic style.
  • It connects Indian fans, strengthening League's global presence.

The Premier League has reimagined its iconic anthem with an Indian musical identity to celebrate its passionate fanbase in the country ahead of the 2026/27 season. The new version was created in collaboration with Delhi-based musician Dhruv Visvanath and London-based music production company Molecular Sound.

Premier League Anthem Gets Indian Makeover

The reimagined anthem keeps the core melody and identity of the original while introducing instruments closely associated with Indian music, including the sitar, sarangi and bansuri.

The original strings have also been adapted to an Indian rhythmic style, creating a version that blends the familiar sound of the Premier League with a distinctly local musical character.

The Premier League said the new arrangement is not intended to replace its existing anthem. Instead, it has been created as a version that Indian supporters can identify with as part of the League's global community.

Visvanath, a singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer from Delhi, has spent more than 16 years working in music across independent and Bollywood projects. He is also a lifelong Premier League fan and Chelsea supporter.

Speaking about the collaboration, Visvanath said the project felt surreal after growing up following the competition. He highlighted the late-night kick-offs, matchday rituals, rivalries and celebrations that have become part of the experience for Indian fans.

He added that the reimagined anthem gives supporters in India a sense that they are not simply watching the Premier League from a distance, but are an important part of its global community.

Original Anthem Composer Welcomes New Version

Dave Connolly, the Premier League's anthem composer and founder of Molecular Sound, also welcomed the Indian adaptation.

Connolly said the original anthem was designed with the possibility of being reimagined for different audiences, adding that Indian instrumentation had given it a fresh identity while preserving its energy and emotion.

He also praised Visvanath's contribution to the collaboration, describing the resulting version as both familiar and fresh.

Premier League Strengthens India Connection

The anthem launch comes as the Premier League continues to expand its engagement with supporters in India.

The League opened its India office in April 2025, further strengthening its ability to work with fans, communities and the wider football ecosystem in the country.

Premier League India Managing Director Hrishikesh Shende said the beginning of every new season brings renewed excitement among Indian supporters who have followed the League and its clubs for years.

Shende said the new anthem was designed to celebrate that relationship through a distinctly Indian creative expression while remaining true to the Premier League's identity.

The League will continue its engagement with Indian supporters throughout the 2026/27 season, with the new anthem providing a fresh musical tribute to one of its most passionate global fanbases.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant change has been made to the Premier League anthem?

The Premier League anthem has been reimagined with an Indian musical identity. This was done to celebrate its passionate fanbase in India, ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Who collaborated on reimagining the Premier League anthem?

Delhi-based musician Dhruv Visvanath and Molecular Sound collaborated on the new version. Visvanath is a singer-songwriter and a lifelong Premier League fan.

How does the reimagined anthem incorporate Indian musical elements?

The new version keeps the original core melody but introduces Indian instruments like the sitar, sarangi, and bansuri. The original strings are also adapted to an Indian rhythmic style.

Will the new Indian version replace the original Premier League anthem?

No, it is not intended to replace the existing anthem. It was created for Indian supporters to identify with it, feeling a stronger connection to the League's global community.

What is the broader context of this anthem launch in India?

The anthem launch is part of the Premier League's ongoing efforts to strengthen its connection with Indian supporters. The League also opened its India office in April 2025 to further engagement.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Aug 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Premier League @football Premier League India Dhruv Visvanath Premier League Anthem Indian Football Fans 2026/27 Season Molecular Sound
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Premier League Gives Iconic Anthem A Stunning Indian Makeover Ahead Of New Season
Premier League Gives Iconic Anthem A Stunning Indian Makeover Ahead Of New Season
Cricket
India Coach Drops Concerning Update On Rishabh Pant's Injury
India Coach Drops Concerning Update On Rishabh Pant's Injury
Cricket
Anaya Bangar Set To Return After Gender Transition, Cleared By Cricket Australia
Anaya Bangar Set To Return After Gender Transition, Cleared By Cricket Australia
Cricket
Rishabh Pant's Injury Sparks Concern After India Star Spotted With Sling
Rishabh Pant Spotted With Sling After 63, Injury Concerns Mount
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Student Protest: Students Clash With Police During CM Residence March
Nitin Gadkari Statement: “New Generation Should Get Responsibility,” Says Union Minister
Bihar Student Protest: Barricades Pulled Down as Aspirants March Toward CM Residence
BPSC Protest: Water Cannons Used as Students Demand 70th Exam Cancellation and Fresh Test
BJP’s Sapt Dhara Plan: Sambit Patra Outlines Modi’s Roadmap for a Developed India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget