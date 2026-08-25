Premier League Gives Iconic Anthem A Stunning Indian Makeover Ahead Of New Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Premier League anthem re-imagined with Indian musical identity.

New version integrates sitar, sarangi, and Indian rhythmic style.

It connects Indian fans, strengthening League's global presence.

The Premier League has reimagined its iconic anthem with an Indian musical identity to celebrate its passionate fanbase in the country ahead of the 2026/27 season. The new version was created in collaboration with Delhi-based musician Dhruv Visvanath and London-based music production company Molecular Sound.

Premier League Anthem Gets Indian Makeover

The reimagined anthem keeps the core melody and identity of the original while introducing instruments closely associated with Indian music, including the sitar, sarangi and bansuri.

The original strings have also been adapted to an Indian rhythmic style, creating a version that blends the familiar sound of the Premier League with a distinctly local musical character.

The Premier League said the new arrangement is not intended to replace its existing anthem. Instead, it has been created as a version that Indian supporters can identify with as part of the League's global community.

Visvanath, a singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer from Delhi, has spent more than 16 years working in music across independent and Bollywood projects. He is also a lifelong Premier League fan and Chelsea supporter.

Speaking about the collaboration, Visvanath said the project felt surreal after growing up following the competition. He highlighted the late-night kick-offs, matchday rituals, rivalries and celebrations that have become part of the experience for Indian fans.

He added that the reimagined anthem gives supporters in India a sense that they are not simply watching the Premier League from a distance, but are an important part of its global community.

Original Anthem Composer Welcomes New Version

Dave Connolly, the Premier League's anthem composer and founder of Molecular Sound, also welcomed the Indian adaptation.

Connolly said the original anthem was designed with the possibility of being reimagined for different audiences, adding that Indian instrumentation had given it a fresh identity while preserving its energy and emotion.

He also praised Visvanath's contribution to the collaboration, describing the resulting version as both familiar and fresh.

Premier League Strengthens India Connection

The anthem launch comes as the Premier League continues to expand its engagement with supporters in India.

The League opened its India office in April 2025, further strengthening its ability to work with fans, communities and the wider football ecosystem in the country.

Premier League India Managing Director Hrishikesh Shende said the beginning of every new season brings renewed excitement among Indian supporters who have followed the League and its clubs for years.

Shende said the new anthem was designed to celebrate that relationship through a distinctly Indian creative expression while remaining true to the Premier League's identity.

The League will continue its engagement with Indian supporters throughout the 2026/27 season, with the new anthem providing a fresh musical tribute to one of its most passionate global fanbases.