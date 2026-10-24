Pratika Rawal’s Unbeaten Ton, Shree Charani’s 4/23 Power India to 9-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shree Charani's 4/23 restricted Zimbabwe to 197 runs.

Pratika Rawal scored unbeaten 100, anchoring India's successful chase.

India secured a nine-wicket victory, leading the three-match series.

Vadodara: Pratika Rawal slammed her third 50-overs century after Shree Charani recorded career-best figures of 4/23 as India thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the opening women's ODI of their three-match series here on Friday.

After Charani's exploits helped India bowl out Zimbabwe for a mere 197 on a batting haven, Pratika made the most of her promotion to the opening slot, smacking an unbeaten 100 not out to anchor the chase.

India went over the line making 200/1 in 27.1 overs, with their regular opening pair of skipper Smriti Mandhana (32) and vice-captain Shafali Verma (64 not out) also cashing in on the opportunity.

Pratika's unbeaten hundred included 15 fours as the right-hander scored at a strike rate of over 100, well above her career strike rate. Pratika displayed her rich arsenal of strokes, especially along the ground, without taking any unwarranted risks.

"(I try to) keep things simple. First thing is to accept that injuries and breaks are part of the game, so no use stressing over it. I do have a good support system," Pratika, adjudged the player of the match, said at the presentation when asked about her injury lay-off.

"It wasn't a perfect innings, and as a batter you have to learn from that. But it was one of those days when the ball went where I wanted it to. Luckily, it turned out really good today," she added.

On a benign batting track and against a bowling attack which didn’t pose any particular threat, India got off the blocks quickly and were soon scoring almost 10 runs an over.

But against the run of play, Mandhana's wicket fell when she found Beloved Biza at long-on off Olinder Chare in the 16th over, having added 94 for the first wicket.

Shafali, who dropped down to number three, continued to blaze her way to another big score, clobbering four sixes and five fours to make 64 not out off 33 balls.

Earlier, Charani stifled the Zimbabwe batters with her career-best figures as the visitors could only manage 197 all-out despite Biza's gritty 62.

Charani broke the back of Zimbabwe's resolve with wickets at key intervals and, along with Kranti Gaud (3/42), ensured the visitors did not make the most of a batting-friendly wicket here in Kotambi.

"(India bowling coach) Avi sir (Avishkar Salvi) has told me to just give revs on the ball and just think about yourself and what you can do and bowl to your strengths," Charani told reporters after the match.

"For sure this gives me confidence but going forward I need to do my good work every day."

The left-arm spinner accounted for opener Modester Mupachikwa (25) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (21) at the top and later dismissed Nyasha Gwanzura (13) and the dangerous-looking Michelle Mavunga (29) to keep India in complete control.

The Zimbabwe No. 4 Biza gave a good account of herself, displaying a fine mix of caution and aggression to make 62 off 92 balls with five fours in an innings in which she held one end strongly.

India’s domination in the field was, however, marred by some ordinary fielding once again with a few dropped catches.

On a Gaud delivery outside off, the left-handed Mugeri-Tiripano went for a drive but edged it behind and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh failed to grab what was a regulation chance on the penultimate ball of the third over.

In the eighth over, Mupachikwa went for a swipe at a wide delivery and got an outside edge off Gaud. The ball went to Deepti Sharma (2/44), placed at second slip, but a reverse-cup attempt to grab the ball proved wrong as it popped out of the vice-captain's hands.

Later, when Mavunga was garnering quick runs for her side, Gaud failed to hold onto a tough chance at deep midwicket when a powerful hit off Deepti came her way in the 40th over.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)