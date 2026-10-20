Pragyan Ojha Puts An End To Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli Dispute

BCCI has made changes to its selection committee, appointing Pragyan Ojha as the new Chief Selector following Ajit Agarkar's departure. Former India cricketer Ramesh Powar has also joined the panel. Amid these developments, a report has revealed that Ojha was previously entrusted with an important responsibility: addressing the reported differences between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batter Virat Kohli.

Ojha's Role In Gambhir-Kohli Rift

Speculation about the relationship between Gambhir and Kohli emerged several months ago, with reports suggesting that the two were not communicating effectively. According to Hindustan Times, BCCI officials asked Pragyan Ojha to help bridge the communication gap and facilitate a resolution.

Pragyan Ojha was considered suitable for the task because he shares a good rapport with Kohli. The two played 22 Test matches together, giving the former India spinner an established relationship with the star batter. Reports indicate that Ojha spoke to Kohli about the matter during India's England tour.

Ojha was also reportedly involved in communicating a major selection decision to Rohit Sharma. When the decision was made to move on from Rohit following the England tour, Agarkar is said to have asked Ojha to convey the message to the former India captain. Reports suggest that Ojha held conversations with both Kohli and Rohit during that period.

Major Responsibility For New Chief Selector Pragyan Ojha

Having served on the selection committee, Ojha has now taken over as Chief Selector. Ramesh Powar has joined the panel as the West Zone representative, filling the vacancy left by Agarkar. Ojha's seniority within the committee has reportedly contributed to his elevation to the top position.

Pragyan Ojha also shares a close professional relationship with VVS Laxman, who heads the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) and plays an important role in discussions around Indian cricket.

The new chief selector faces a significant challenge as he takes charge of the selection panel. During Agarkar's tenure, India won two T20 World Cup titles and the Champions Trophy, achievements that set a high benchmark for the committee.

Ojha will now be expected to make important decisions on team selection and help shape India's plans for upcoming international tournaments. His performance in the new role will be closely watched by BCCI and Indian cricket fans.