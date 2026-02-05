PM Shehbaz Sharif Explains Pakistan's IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Boycott

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In an address to the federal cabinet on February 4, 2026, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially broke his silence regarding government's decision to bar national team from playing India in T20 World Cup.

The "Men in Green" have been cleared to participate in the tournament, but they will not take the field for marquee IND-PAK clash on February 15.

"Bangladesh Solidarity" Factor

The primary reason cited by PM Sharif is the ouster of Bangladesh from the tournament. Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after refusing to travel to India for their group matches, citing security concerns. ICC rejected their request to move games to a neutral venue.

Sharif stated that Pakistan must "stand tall" with its neighbor. "We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh. I think this is a very appropriate decision," he remarked.

A Protest Against ICC

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized that the boycott is a protest against what Pakistan perceives as "double standards" and the mixing of politics with sports by ICC. Pakistan officials feel ICC treated Bangladesh unfairly while allowing India to skip Champions Trophy in Pakistan just a year prior.

"There should be no politics in sports; it is our clear stand. We have taken this stand after careful deliberation," Sharif told the cabinet.

The "Selective Participation" Strategy

Despite high-stakes nature of IND-PAK rivalry, PM Shehbaz clarified that this is a calibrated approach. Pakistan is not boycotting the entire World Cup - only the specific match against India.

This move is seen as a way to register a political protest while still allowing the team to compete for the trophy (though, as analysts note, it makes their path to the Super 8s way more harder).

Ignoring Financial Threats

Prime Minister’s address notably did not mention the looming financial sanctions. ICC has already warned that "selective participation" violates the Participation Agreement, and broadcasters could sue PCB for up to $250 million in lost revenue. For PM Sharif, the "principle of justice" appears to outweigh the economic risk to PCB.

Current Status

While PM Shehbaz has made his stance clear, ICC is still awaiting official written communication from PCB. Back-channel talks are reportedly ongoing to see if a compromise can be reached before the February 15 deadline in Colombo.