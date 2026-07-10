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English NewsSportsCricketPM Narendra Modi Meets Steve Waugh At MCG, Gifts 20 Year Old Historic Photograph

PM Narendra Modi Meets Steve Waugh At MCG, Gifts 20 Year Old Historic Photograph

Indian PM Narendra Modi met former Australian captain Steve Waugh at the MCG, presenting him with a 20-year-old photograph celebrating his ties to India.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi met Steve Waugh at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
  • Modi presented an old photograph recognising Waugh's charity work.
  • Meeting highlighted strong cultural connections through sports diplomacy.
  • Cricket remains a reliable bridge for international diplomatic partnerships.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during an official state visit. The meeting highlighted the strong cultural connections between the two nations through cricket. Modi presented the World Cup-winning captain with a photograph taken two decades ago, symbolising their long-term acquaintance and shared history.

A Special Gift At The Melbourne Cricket Ground

The presented photograph dates back to Waugh's charity work in India during the early 2000s. Modi shared the memento to recognise the batsman's enduring philanthropic contribution to underprivileged children in Kolkata. Waugh has maintained these charitable operations for decades, establishing deep personal ties with Indian sports fans.

The interaction occurred on the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue deeply tied to historic cricket fixtures between India and Australia. Officials from both countries attended the brief presentation to observe the diplomacy. The venue choice reinforced how sports diplomacy remains a key element in strengthening bilateral partnerships.

Cricket Roles In Modern International Relations

Diplomatic visits frequently utilise cricket history to build immediate goodwill between the Australian public and visiting Indian delegations. Waugh remains one of the most respected foreign cricketers in India due to his competitive grit and extensive community service. This gesture deliberately acknowledges that mutual respect.

The meeting also allowed local stadium officials to show the Indian delegation the modern facilities at the ground. Both leaders discussed how sporting ties have grown from simple bilateral tours into massive commercial and cultural partnerships. The exchange showed that cricket remains a reliable bridge for international diplomacy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Prime Minister Modi and Steve Waugh meet?

Narendra Modi met former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This venue choice reinforced the strong cultural connections between the two nations through cricket.

What gift did Prime Minister Modi present to Steve Waugh?

Modi presented Waugh with a photograph taken two decades ago. This memento symbolized their long-term acquaintance and shared history.

What was the significance of the photograph Modi gave to Waugh?

The photograph recognized Waugh's enduring philanthropic contribution to underprivileged children in Kolkata during the early 2000s. It highlighted his deep personal ties with Indian sports fans.

How does cricket contribute to diplomacy between India and Australia?

Cricket builds immediate goodwill and strengthens bilateral partnerships. It serves as a reliable bridge for international diplomacy, evolving into massive commercial and cultural ties.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Melbourne Cricket Ground India Australia Relations Sports Diplomacy PM Modi Steve Waugh PM Modi Australi Visit
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