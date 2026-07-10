PM Narendra Modi Meets Steve Waugh At MCG, Gifts 20 Year Old Historic Photograph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi met Steve Waugh at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Modi presented an old photograph recognising Waugh's charity work.

Meeting highlighted strong cultural connections through sports diplomacy.

Cricket remains a reliable bridge for international diplomatic partnerships.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during an official state visit. The meeting highlighted the strong cultural connections between the two nations through cricket. Modi presented the World Cup-winning captain with a photograph taken two decades ago, symbolising their long-term acquaintance and shared history.

A Special Gift At The Melbourne Cricket Ground

The presented photograph dates back to Waugh's charity work in India during the early 2000s. Modi shared the memento to recognise the batsman's enduring philanthropic contribution to underprivileged children in Kolkata. Waugh has maintained these charitable operations for decades, establishing deep personal ties with Indian sports fans.

The interaction occurred on the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue deeply tied to historic cricket fixtures between India and Australia. Officials from both countries attended the brief presentation to observe the diplomacy. The venue choice reinforced how sports diplomacy remains a key element in strengthening bilateral partnerships.

Cricket Roles In Modern International Relations

Diplomatic visits frequently utilise cricket history to build immediate goodwill between the Australian public and visiting Indian delegations. Waugh remains one of the most respected foreign cricketers in India due to his competitive grit and extensive community service. This gesture deliberately acknowledges that mutual respect.

The meeting also allowed local stadium officials to show the Indian delegation the modern facilities at the ground. Both leaders discussed how sporting ties have grown from simple bilateral tours into massive commercial and cultural partnerships. The exchange showed that cricket remains a reliable bridge for international diplomacy.