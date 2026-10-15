PM Modi Meets Asian Games Gold-Winning Indian Cricket Teams After Historic Double Triumph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi met gold-winning cricket teams October 15.

Men's team defeated Pakistan by 19 runs for Asian Games gold.

Women's team also won gold, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams, as well as other Asian Games medallists, on Thursday, October 15, following their gold-medal-winning performances in Japan. The interaction celebrated a landmark achievement for Indian cricket, with both sides securing the top prize in their respective competitions. The meeting comes amid a busy period for Indian cricket. Just a day earlier, the men’s team went down by 24 runs to the West Indies in the fourth T20I.

India’s Men Secure Gold After Beating Pakistan

India’s men produced a memorable performance in the Asian Games final, overcoming Pakistan by 19 runs to retain their gold medal.

The victory extended India’s run of success in the cricket competition, giving the team a second consecutive gold at the continental event.

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Batting first, India put up an imposing total of 211/6 from their allotted 20 overs. The bowlers then held Pakistan to 192/6, ensuring a 19-run victory in a final that carried added significance because of the rivalry between the two teams.

The result gave India another major cricketing moment on the Asian stage and secured the men’s team’s place at the top of the podium.

Women’s Team Completes India’s Golden Double

India’s women also delivered a dominant display in their final, defeating Sri Lanka by a massive 147-run margin to capture gold.

Their emphatic win ensured that both Indian teams finished their Asian Games campaigns as champions.

The twin triumphs highlighted India’s success across the men’s and women’s cricket competitions, with both sides overcoming their final opponents to claim the title.

PM Modi’s meeting with the players served as a recognition of their achievements in Japan.

India finished fourth in the overall Asian Games medal table, collecting 85 medals, including 21 gold.

The cricket teams’ double gold added to that tally and provided a standout chapter in India’s campaign at the continental event, with both squads returning from the competition as champions.