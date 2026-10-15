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English NewsSportsCricketPM Modi Meets Asian Games Gold-Winning Indian Cricket Teams After Historic Double Triumph

PM Modi Meets Asian Games Gold-Winning Indian Cricket Teams After Historic Double Triumph

PM Narendra Modi met India’s Asian Games medal winners, celebrating their title-winning campaigns and memorable victories.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi met gold-winning cricket teams October 15.
  • Men's team defeated Pakistan by 19 runs for Asian Games gold.
  • Women's team also won gold, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams, as well as other Asian Games medallists, on Thursday, October 15, following their gold-medal-winning performances in Japan. The interaction celebrated a landmark achievement for Indian cricket, with both sides securing the top prize in their respective competitions. The meeting comes amid a busy period for Indian cricket. Just a day earlier, the men’s team went down by 24 runs to the West Indies in the fourth T20I.

India’s Men Secure Gold After Beating Pakistan

India’s men produced a memorable performance in the Asian Games final, overcoming Pakistan by 19 runs to retain their gold medal.

The victory extended India’s run of success in the cricket competition, giving the team a second consecutive gold at the continental event.

Read More: Gambhir vs Laxman: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Shocking Selection Record

Batting first, India put up an imposing total of 211/6 from their allotted 20 overs. The bowlers then held Pakistan to 192/6, ensuring a 19-run victory in a final that carried added significance because of the rivalry between the two teams.

The result gave India another major cricketing moment on the Asian stage and secured the men’s team’s place at the top of the podium.

Women’s Team Completes India’s Golden Double

India’s women also delivered a dominant display in their final, defeating Sri Lanka by a massive 147-run margin to capture gold.

Their emphatic win ensured that both Indian teams finished their Asian Games campaigns as champions.

The twin triumphs highlighted India’s success across the men’s and women’s cricket competitions, with both sides overcoming their final opponents to claim the title.

PM Modi’s meeting with the players served as a recognition of their achievements in Japan.

India finished fourth in the overall Asian Games medal table, collecting 85 medals, including 21 gold.

The cricket teams’ double gold added to that tally and provided a standout chapter in India’s campaign at the continental event, with both squads returning from the competition as champions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Prime Minister Modi meet recently?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's men's and women's cricket teams, along with other Asian Games medallists, on Thursday, October 15. He met them to celebrate their gold-medal-winning performances in Japan.

What did the Indian men's cricket team achieve at the Asian Games?

The Indian men's cricket team won a gold medal at the Asian Games by defeating Pakistan by 19 runs. This victory marked their second consecutive gold medal in the continental event.

How did the Indian women's cricket team perform at the Asian Games?

The Indian women's cricket team also won a gold medal at the Asian Games. They achieved this by dominantly defeating Sri Lanka by a massive 147-run margin in their final match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games PM Modi IND Vs WI T20Is Asian Games Medals
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