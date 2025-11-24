Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'Shining Example Of Hardwork': PM Modi Hails Women’s T20 World Cup For Blind Winning Indian Team

India won the inaugural event after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara oval in Colombo on Sunday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian blind women's cricket team for winning the inaugural T20 World Cup, saying the triumph is a shining example of team work and determination.

India won the inaugural event after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara oval in Colombo on Sunday. India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs to claim the title.

"Congratulations to Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series," Modi posted on his 'X' page.

"This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come," he added.

India got the better of Sri Lanka, Australia, Nepal, USA and Pakistan in the league phase, before beating the Australians again in the semi-final.

The tournament was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka with fixtures also held in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Eleven players make up a blind cricket team and it is played with a white plastic ball packed with ball bearings that rattle as it rolls, which allows it to be heard by players.

Praise for Indian medal winners at World Boxing Cup Finals

Modi also lauded the Indian boxers who shone at the World Boxing Cup Finals held recently at Greater Noida.

"Our phenomenal athletes delivered an extraordinary, record-breaking performance at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025! They brought home an unprecedented 20 medals including 9 Golds," Modi wrote.

"This is due to the resolve and determination of our boxers. Congratulations to them. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi PM Modi Twitter India Women's Cricket Team 'Narendra Modi' Pm Modi Statement Women’s T20 World Cup For Blind India Women’s T20 World Cup For Blind India Blind Women's Cricket Team
