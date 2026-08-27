'PM Modi Delivered A Strong Message': Tilak Varma After Khelo India Dialogue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi virtually addressed youth on sports, drug-free future.

Tilak Varma attended, praised Modi's call against drug use.

Modi also urged broader Olympic discipline participation for 2036.

India T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to the nation's youth. Tilak was present in Chhattisgarh at a screening of Modi's virtual interaction, named 'Khelo India Dialogue', and the cricketer praised the Prime Minister's address to the youth of the country.

"It was a very good event. PM Modi delivered a strong message. Young people need to stay away from drugs. Events like this should be organised. Such initiatives can help keep the youth away from drugs," Varma told the media after attending Modi's virtual event.

"I have visited Chhattisgarh earlier to play cricket. Chhattisgarh has a lot of potential for sports as well. Now I have come to give a message to stay away from drugs," Varma said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Arun Sao was also present at the event and highlighted Modi's efforts for the youth.

"Prime Minister Modi organised the Khelo India Dialogue and interacted with sportspersons and young people associated with sports from across the country. He discussed how India can achieve better results at the 2036 Olympics and how our country can become drug-free. The Prime Minister interacted with the youth across the country today, which infused them with new energy. A drug-free youth will play an important role in building a developed India," he told the media.

During his interaction, Modi stressed that sports help the youth to stay away from drugs. "Friends, another great advantage of sports is that real athletes develop a desire to stay away from drugs. Today, when young people face such a big challenge of drugs, sports play a very important role in this. I am happy that sports is a great profession in India today. People in our country are participating in triathlons. Also, 5K and 10K races are taking place," Modi said in his address.

The Prime Minister also called for India to broaden its participation across Olympic disciplines, saying the country must develop athletes in sports where it has traditionally had little or no representation, as part of preparations for the 2036 Olympics. Addressing youngsters, Modi said a nationwide talent hunt targeting children aged 5 to 15 would be crucial for identifying athletes early and training them in sports suited to their abilities.

"This time, from the Red Fort, I drew the country's attention to a major challenge in sports. This challenge is related to the Olympics. The bitter truth is that India's teams don't participate in half of the sports that are a part of the Olympics."

PM Modi said India's limited participation had remained a longstanding concern and directly affected the country's prospects in the overall medal standings. "That is, we do not compete for a very large part of the medal tally. And this has been the situation for a long time now. In the 2012 Olympics, India participated in only 13 sports. In more than 20 sports, India did not participate."

The Prime Minister cited disciplines such as surfing and sports climbing as areas where India could build a stronger presence, given the country's diverse geography. "There are so many sports whose names people in the country have probably heard of. Other countries win medals in those sports. And we do not participate in those sports. We have to acquire the skills in these sports to increase the medal tally in these sports as well. For example, surfing and sports climbing."

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)