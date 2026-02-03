Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In the shortest format of the game, one brilliant individual performance can dismantle an entire team's strategy. Over the nine editions of the T20 World Cup, certain players have consistently proven to be the difference-makers.

While many have had flashes of brilliance, a select few have dominated the "Player of the Match" (POTM) podium repeatedly.

At the very top of this pyramid is a man who turned the "chase" into a psychological weapon.

1. Virat Kohli: The Standalone Leader (8 Awards)

Virat Kohli’s dominance in T20 World Cups is reflected in his 8 Player of the Match awards, the most by any cricketer in the tournament's history. His ability to anchor an innings and explode at the finish has haunted opponents for over a decade.

His unbeaten 82 against Pakistan at the MCG* in 2022 and his crucial 76 in the 2024 Final against South Africa are legendary.

Kohli is the only player to win two Player of the Tournament trophies (2014, 2016), underlining his status as the king of high-pressure environments.

2. The Elite Five-Star Group (5 Awards each)

Four players share the second spot, each having carried their respective nations to historic victories on five separate occasions.

Chris Gayle (West Indies): The "Universe Boss" used his raw power to secure 5 awards, including two centuries that redefined the boundaries of T20 batting.

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): A technician of the highest order, Jayawardene's 5 awards came through elegant shot-making and tactical mastery in the early years of the tournament.

Shane Watson (Australia): Watson’s 2012 campaign remains the greatest individual edition for an all-rounder. He won four consecutive POTM awards in that single tournament, dominating with both the new ball and the willow.

Adam Zampa (Australia): The latest entry into this club, Zampa has become Australia's most potent weapon. His 5 awards, mostly coming in the 2021 and 2024 editions, highlight how leg-spin has become the primary wicket-taking force in T20s.

Player Of The Match Statistics In T20 World Cups

Player Team Awards Matches Virat Kohli India 8 35 Adam Zampa Australia 5 21 Shane Watson Australia 5 24 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 5 31 Chris Gayle West Indies 5 33 AB de Villiers South Africa 4 30 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 4 34