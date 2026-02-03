Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPlayers with the Most 'Player of the Match' Awards In T20 World Cup History

Players with the Most 'Player of the Match' Awards In T20 World Cup History

Virat Kohli sits at the pinnacle of T20 World Cup history with a record 8 Player of the Match awards, followed by legends like Chris Gayle and the rising star Adam Zampa.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In the shortest format of the game, one brilliant individual performance can dismantle an entire team's strategy. Over the nine editions of the T20 World Cup, certain players have consistently proven to be the difference-makers.

While many have had flashes of brilliance, a select few have dominated the "Player of the Match" (POTM) podium repeatedly.

At the very top of this pyramid is a man who turned the "chase" into a psychological weapon.

1. Virat Kohli: The Standalone Leader (8 Awards)

Virat Kohli’s dominance in T20 World Cups is reflected in his 8 Player of the Match awards, the most by any cricketer in the tournament's history. His ability to anchor an innings and explode at the finish has haunted opponents for over a decade.

His unbeaten 82 against Pakistan at the MCG* in 2022 and his crucial 76 in the 2024 Final against South Africa are legendary.

Kohli is the only player to win two Player of the Tournament trophies (2014, 2016), underlining his status as the king of high-pressure environments.

2. The Elite Five-Star Group (5 Awards each)

Four players share the second spot, each having carried their respective nations to historic victories on five separate occasions.

Chris Gayle (West Indies): The "Universe Boss" used his raw power to secure 5 awards, including two centuries that redefined the boundaries of T20 batting.

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): A technician of the highest order, Jayawardene's 5 awards came through elegant shot-making and tactical mastery in the early years of the tournament.

Shane Watson (Australia): Watson’s 2012 campaign remains the greatest individual edition for an all-rounder. He won four consecutive POTM awards in that single tournament, dominating with both the new ball and the willow.

Adam Zampa (Australia): The latest entry into this club, Zampa has become Australia's most potent weapon. His 5 awards, mostly coming in the 2021 and 2024 editions, highlight how leg-spin has become the primary wicket-taking force in T20s.

Player Of The Match Statistics In T20 World Cups

Player Team Awards Matches
Virat Kohli India 8 35
Adam Zampa Australia 5 21
Shane Watson Australia 5 24
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 5 31
Chris Gayle West Indies 5 33
AB de Villiers South Africa 4 30
Shahid Afridi Pakistan 4 34

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has won the most Player of the Match awards in T20 World Cup history?

Virat Kohli holds the record with 8 Player of the Match awards, the most by any cricketer in the tournament's history.

Which players have won 5 Player of the Match awards each?

Chris Gayle, Mahela Jayawardene, Shane Watson, and Adam Zampa have each won 5 Player of the Match awards.

What is notable about Shane Watson's 2012 T20 World Cup performance?

Shane Watson won four consecutive Player of the Match awards in the 2012 tournament, showcasing his all-round dominance.

Who is the only player to win two Player of the Tournament trophies?

Virat Kohli is the only player to have won two Player of the Tournament trophies, in 2014 and 2016.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shane Watson Adam Zampa Man Of The Match T20 World Cup Records Chris Gayle T20 World Cup 2026
