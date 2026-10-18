Player Who Faced 3.5-Year ICC Ban Achieves Historic ODI Feat, Breaks 29-Year-Old Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brendan Taylor now Zimbabwe's leading ODI run-scorer with 6,837.

Taylor's 81 runs contributed to Zimbabwe's 99-run victory.

Taylor served 3.5-year ICC ban for anti-corruption violations.

Zimbabwe veteran Brendan Taylor has etched his name into the country’s cricket history, moving to the top of its all-time ODI run-scoring charts. The wicketkeeper-batsman reached the milestone during the opening match of the tri-series against Bangladesh, producing an important innings of 81 to help Zimbabwe secure a convincing victory. Taylor faced 101 deliveries and struck 10 boundaries, building a crucial partnership with Craig Ervine as Zimbabwe posted a competitive total.

His achievement saw him move past former Zimbabwe great Andy Flower, who had held the national record with 6,786 ODI runs.

Taylor Moves Ahead Of Zimbabwe’s Batting Legends

Taylor’s latest contribution took his career ODI tally to 6,837 runs, placing him 51 runs ahead of Flower.

The landmark further strengthens his legacy as one of Zimbabwe’s most accomplished batters.

Here are Zimbabwe’s five leading ODI run-scorers:

6,837: Brendan Taylor

6,786: Andy Flower

6,571: Grant Flower

5,658: Hamilton Masakadza

5,217: Sean Williams

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Taylor’s 81-run knock was central to Zimbabwe’s innings, while Ervine added 93 runs.

The pair combined for a 150-run stand that helped the hosts finish with 271 runs.

ICC Ban Remains A Significant Chapter In Taylor’s Career

Taylor’s career has also featured a major disciplinary episode.

In January 2022, the International Cricket Council handed him a three-and-a-half-year ban after he accepted charges relating to anti-corruption regulations.

The ICC said Taylor had failed to disclose approaches from individuals allegedly involved in corruption and had accepted gifts and cash.

He was also charged with obstructing an Anti-Corruption Unit investigation, including issues involving documents. Taylor accepted the charges and the resulting sanction.

Zimbabwe Complete A Dominant Win Over Bangladesh

Bangladesh struggled to keep pace with the target during their chase and were dismissed for 172.

Brad Evans led Zimbabwe’s bowling effort with four wickets, ensuring the opposition could not mount a serious challenge.

Zimbabwe ultimately claimed a 99-run victory, with Ervine receiving the Player of the Match award for his influential contribution.

Taylor’s record-breaking innings added another milestone to an already memorable result for the team.