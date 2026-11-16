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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Player Hits Umpire With Wayward Throw During WBBL Match

WATCH: Player Hits Umpire With Wayward Throw During WBBL Match

A routine fielding moment turned frightening during a WBBL clash when a wayward throw struck the square-leg umpire.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fielder Naomi Stalenberg's throw hit square-leg umpire during WBBL.
  • Umpire, focused on play, was struck unexpectedly on her neck.
  • Players immediately showed concern; umpire continued duties uninjured.

A fielding attempt turned into a frightening moment during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Season 12 encounter between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers at Drummoyne Oval. An inaccurate throw from Melbourne Stars fielder Naomi Stalenberg struck the square-leg umpire, leaving players visibly alarmed. The incident unfolded while the umpire was focused on the pitch, keeping an eye on the batters as they attempted to complete a run.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Weber WBBL (@wbbl)

Players Check On Umpire After Impact

With her attention directed towards the wickets, the square-leg umpire did not see the ball coming from behind.

Stalenberg's throw travelled towards the middle and seemed to hit the official on the back of her neck, just below the head.

While the incident looked painful, there was some relief as the umpire did not appear to sustain any serious injury. The caption of the clip from the official WBBL account also stated that the umpire was alright

"OUCH. Thankfully, the umpire is okay after this incident at Drummoyne Oval."

Read More: 82 Off 29 Balls! Suryakumar Yadav Sends Strong Message To India Selectors With Explosive SMAT Knock

The players' immediate reaction underlined the concern on the field, as they gathered around her to make sure she was alright.

Umpire Continues Despite Frightening Incident

Despite being hit hard by the ball, the umpire was able to remain on the field and continue with her duties. 

The incident could have resulted in a more serious injury, given the location of the impact and the fact that she had no opportunity to brace herself.

The episode served as a reminder of the risks officials face during live play. While players are accustomed to dealing with fast-moving deliveries and powerful throws, umpires must remain alert to the action around them from positions where they may not always see the ball approaching.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the WBBL match at Drummoyne Oval?

An inaccurate throw from Melbourne Stars fielder Naomi Stalenberg struck the square-leg umpire. Players were visibly alarmed by the incident.

Was the umpire seriously injured after being hit?

No, thankfully, the umpire did not appear to sustain any serious injury. The official WBBL account confirmed she was

Did the umpire continue officiating after the incident?

Yes, despite being hit hard by the ball, the umpire was able to remain on the field. She continued with her duties for the remainder of the match.

Why didn't the umpire see the ball coming?

The square-leg umpire was focused on the pitch, observing the batters completing a run. She did not see the ball approaching from behind.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Melbourne Stars Sydney Sixers WBBL Naomi Stalenberg
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