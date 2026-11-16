WATCH: Player Hits Umpire With Wayward Throw During WBBL Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fielder Naomi Stalenberg's throw hit square-leg umpire during WBBL.

Umpire, focused on play, was struck unexpectedly on her neck.

Players immediately showed concern; umpire continued duties uninjured.

A fielding attempt turned into a frightening moment during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Season 12 encounter between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers at Drummoyne Oval. An inaccurate throw from Melbourne Stars fielder Naomi Stalenberg struck the square-leg umpire, leaving players visibly alarmed. The incident unfolded while the umpire was focused on the pitch, keeping an eye on the batters as they attempted to complete a run.

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Players Check On Umpire After Impact

With her attention directed towards the wickets, the square-leg umpire did not see the ball coming from behind.

Stalenberg's throw travelled towards the middle and seemed to hit the official on the back of her neck, just below the head.

While the incident looked painful, there was some relief as the umpire did not appear to sustain any serious injury. The caption of the clip from the official WBBL account also stated that the umpire was alright

"OUCH. Thankfully, the umpire is okay after this incident at Drummoyne Oval."

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The players' immediate reaction underlined the concern on the field, as they gathered around her to make sure she was alright.

Umpire Continues Despite Frightening Incident

Despite being hit hard by the ball, the umpire was able to remain on the field and continue with her duties.

The incident could have resulted in a more serious injury, given the location of the impact and the fact that she had no opportunity to brace herself.

The episode served as a reminder of the risks officials face during live play. While players are accustomed to dealing with fast-moving deliveries and powerful throws, umpires must remain alert to the action around them from positions where they may not always see the ball approaching.