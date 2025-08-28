Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPKL 2025: Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enters Kabaddi Arena

PKL 2025: Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enters Kabaddi Arena

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is all set to begin on August 29, bringing the excitement of kabaddi to fans across four cities.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already made headlines with his IPL 2025 debut and impressive performances on the Indian youth team’s England tour.

Now, the young prodigy will be part of the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which kicks off on August 29, coinciding with National Sports Day, at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Vaibhav will be present at the launch along with sports icons such as badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillai, and kabaddi star Pradeep Narwal. The season opener will feature Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas at the Visakha Sports Club.

Expressing his excitement, Vaibhav said, “National Sports Day reminds me how sports bring everyone together. Sports teaches teamwork and discipline. I feel lucky to be part of Rajasthan Royals and hope more children will take up sports and believe in themselves.”

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, cities, and broadcast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is all set to begin on August 29, bringing the excitement of kabaddi to fans across four cities. This season will see top stars like Aslam Inamdar, Arjun Deshwal, Pawan Sehrawat, and Naveen Kumar competing, promising high-intensity matches throughout the tournament.

The league stage matches will be held in Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, offering fans plenty of action.

Live broadcast and streaming

All PKL 2025 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Mobile users can catch the live action via Jio Hotstar.

Match timings

Double-headers: Matches in Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Chennai will feature two games per day, starting at 8:00 PM IST and 9:00 PM IST.

Triple-headers: Some days during the Delhi leg will have three matches in a day, adding extra thrill for fans.

Also on ABP Live | RCB Returns Online, Issues First Post Since IPL Title Celebrations Turned Tragic

Also on ABP Live | India Shines In ICC Rankings: Four Batsmen Break Into Top 10

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League PKL Vaibhav Suryavanshi PKL 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
Cities
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Cities
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget