PKL 2025: Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enters Kabaddi Arena

Just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already made headlines with his IPL 2025 debut and impressive performances on the Indian youth team’s England tour.

Now, the young prodigy will be part of the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which kicks off on August 29, coinciding with National Sports Day, at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Vaibhav will be present at the launch along with sports icons such as badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillai, and kabaddi star Pradeep Narwal. The season opener will feature Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas at the Visakha Sports Club.

Expressing his excitement, Vaibhav said, “National Sports Day reminds me how sports bring everyone together. Sports teaches teamwork and discipline. I feel lucky to be part of Rajasthan Royals and hope more children will take up sports and believe in themselves.”

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, cities, and broadcast details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is all set to begin on August 29, bringing the excitement of kabaddi to fans across four cities. This season will see top stars like Aslam Inamdar, Arjun Deshwal, Pawan Sehrawat, and Naveen Kumar competing, promising high-intensity matches throughout the tournament.

The league stage matches will be held in Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, offering fans plenty of action.

Live broadcast and streaming

All PKL 2025 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Mobile users can catch the live action via Jio Hotstar.

Match timings

Double-headers: Matches in Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Chennai will feature two games per day, starting at 8:00 PM IST and 9:00 PM IST.

Triple-headers: Some days during the Delhi leg will have three matches in a day, adding extra thrill for fans.

