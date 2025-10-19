Perth Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Perth weather update: The opening ODI of the three-match India vs Australia series is set to take place today at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The game is slated to begin at 9:00 AM IST, but rain in the city has left fans anxious about a possible delayed start.

IND vs AUS ODI series has already created a buzz among fans, with tickets selling out days in advance. The excitement largely stems from the much-awaited return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are set to don the Indian colors after a significant break.

However, persistent rain in Perth threatens to push back the toss, scheduled for 8:30 AM IST, and could alter match timings if conditions don’t improve.

Perth Weather Update

According to AccuWeather, showers are likely to impact Perth on Sunday morning, with around a 70% chance of rainfall before the scheduled start of play at 11:30 AM local time.

As the match moves forward, the probability of rain is expected to rise by another 35%, potentially causing multiple interruptions throughout the game. The toss and the start of the first innings could also face delays if the rain persists.

When it comes to the Optus Stadium pitch, history suggests that it has generally favored bowlers in ODIs. The surface has produced low-scoring encounters, with Australia being bowled out for 152 and 140 in their last two one-day outings at the venue.

The overcast conditions this time could further influence the game, making batting even more challenging.

Tom moody walking to stadium amidst drizzling in Perth now. pic.twitter.com/dTzMtRByFK — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) October 19, 2025

Rohit and Virat Geared Up

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rigorously preparing for their comeback, fine-tuning their skills during practice sessions in Australia.

IND vs AUS ODI series holds added importance for the senior duo, with discussions about their potential participation in the 2027 World Cup gaining momentum. Fans are hopeful that the weather clears up and both stalwarts deliver memorable performances to mark their return.