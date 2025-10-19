Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPerth Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback?

Perth Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback?

Persistent rain in Perth threatens to push back the toss, scheduled for 8:30 AM IST, and could alter match timings if conditions don’t improve.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 08:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Perth weather update: The opening ODI of the three-match India vs Australia series is set to take place today at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The game is slated to begin at 9:00 AM IST, but rain in the city has left fans anxious about a possible delayed start.

IND vs AUS ODI series has already created a buzz among fans, with tickets selling out days in advance. The excitement largely stems from the much-awaited return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are set to don the Indian colors after a significant break.

However, persistent rain in Perth threatens to push back the toss, scheduled for 8:30 AM IST, and could alter match timings if conditions don’t improve.

Perth Weather Update

According to AccuWeather, showers are likely to impact Perth on Sunday morning, with around a 70% chance of rainfall before the scheduled start of play at 11:30 AM local time.

As the match moves forward, the probability of rain is expected to rise by another 35%, potentially causing multiple interruptions throughout the game. The toss and the start of the first innings could also face delays if the rain persists.

When it comes to the Optus Stadium pitch, history suggests that it has generally favored bowlers in ODIs. The surface has produced low-scoring encounters, with Australia being bowled out for 152 and 140 in their last two one-day outings at the venue.

The overcast conditions this time could further influence the game, making batting even more challenging.

Rohit and Virat Geared Up

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rigorously preparing for their comeback, fine-tuning their skills during practice sessions in Australia.

IND vs AUS ODI series holds added importance for the senior duo, with discussions about their potential participation in the 2027 World Cup gaining momentum. Fans are hopeful that the weather clears up and both stalwarts deliver memorable performances to mark their return.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 08:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ODI Series AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs AUS Rain Perth Weather Update
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Election 2025
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Election 2025
Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List
Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget