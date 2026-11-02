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English NewsSportsCricketFormer Real Madrid Player, Manager In Intensive Care After Stroke, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Former Real Madrid Player, Manager In Intensive Care After Stroke, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Former Real Madrid player and manager Pepe Mel is in intensive care after suffering a stroke in Seville. The 63-year-old has undergone emergency surgery.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Real Madrid player Pepe Mel suffered a stroke.
  • He underwent successful emergency surgery, now in intensive care.
  • Football community, including Real Madrid, sent messages of support.

Former Real Madrid player and manager Pepe Mel is receiving intensive care in a Seville hospital after suffering a stroke on Sunday. The 63-year-old reportedly underwent emergency surgery, which was successful, and remains under medical observation.

The development has prompted messages of support from across the football community, with Real Madrid publicly expressing their affection for their former player and coach. No further information about Mel's current condition has been made available.

According to Spanish publication El Periodico Mediterraneo, Mel is being treated in Seville, the city where he has lived for several years. While the reported surgery was successful, his recovery remains under medical supervision.

Real Madrid Send Message Of Support To Pepe Mel

Real Madrid acknowledged the news with a message on social media, wishing Mel strength as he recovers from the medical emergency.

"From Real Madrid C. F., all our affection and support for our dear Pepe Mel. We hope he overcomes this difficult moment soon. Lots of encouragement," the club wrote on X.

Mel has a long association with Spanish football, having represented Real Madrid during his playing career before moving into management. His connection with the club continued to make him a familiar name among its supporters.

Pepe Mel's Journey From Real Madrid Player To Manager

After ending his playing career, Mel moved into coaching and went on to manage several clubs across different leagues. His managerial journey included spells at Rayo Vallecano, Deportivo Alaves, Tenerife, Real Betis, Deportivo La Coruna, Las Palmas and Malaga.

His most notable achievements came with Real Betis. Mel guided the club back into Spain's top flight during the 2010-11 season and again in 2014-15, establishing himself as an important figure in the club's recent history.

He also took charge of teams outside Spain, including English club West Bromwich Albion, Greece's OFI Crete and Moroccan side Ittihad de Tanger.

Mel's most recent managerial assignment was with Ittihad de Tanger, where his spell ended in March 2026. He has remained without a coaching position since leaving the Moroccan club.

For now, attention remains on the former Real Madrid player's health, with the football world hoping for positive news about his recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to former Real Madrid player and manager Pepe Mel?

Pepe Mel suffered a stroke and is currently in intensive care in a Seville hospital. He underwent successful emergency surgery and remains under medical observation.

Where is Pepe Mel receiving medical treatment?

Pepe Mel is receiving intensive care in a Seville hospital. He has resided in Seville for several years.

How has the football community responded to Pepe Mel's condition?

The football community has sent messages of support, with Real Madrid publicly expressing their affection and hoping for his quick recovery. They posted a message on social media.

What were some of Pepe Mel's notable achievements as a manager?

Pepe Mel successfully guided Real Betis back into Spain's top flight twice, during the 2010-11 and 2014-15 seasons. This established him as an important figure for the club.

Which club did Pepe Mel manage most recently?

Pepe Mel's most recent managerial assignment was with the Moroccan side Ittihad de Tanger. His spell with the club concluded in March 2026.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Real Madrid La Liga Football News Pepe Mel
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