Former Real Madrid Player, Manager In Intensive Care After Stroke, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Real Madrid player Pepe Mel suffered a stroke.

He underwent successful emergency surgery, now in intensive care.

Football community, including Real Madrid, sent messages of support.

Former Real Madrid player and manager Pepe Mel is receiving intensive care in a Seville hospital after suffering a stroke on Sunday. The 63-year-old reportedly underwent emergency surgery, which was successful, and remains under medical observation.

The development has prompted messages of support from across the football community, with Real Madrid publicly expressing their affection for their former player and coach. No further information about Mel's current condition has been made available.

According to Spanish publication El Periodico Mediterraneo, Mel is being treated in Seville, the city where he has lived for several years. While the reported surgery was successful, his recovery remains under medical supervision.

Real Madrid Send Message Of Support To Pepe Mel

Real Madrid acknowledged the news with a message on social media, wishing Mel strength as he recovers from the medical emergency.

"From Real Madrid C. F., all our affection and support for our dear Pepe Mel. We hope he overcomes this difficult moment soon. Lots of encouragement," the club wrote on X.

Mel has a long association with Spanish football, having represented Real Madrid during his playing career before moving into management. His connection with the club continued to make him a familiar name among its supporters.

Pepe Mel's Journey From Real Madrid Player To Manager

After ending his playing career, Mel moved into coaching and went on to manage several clubs across different leagues. His managerial journey included spells at Rayo Vallecano, Deportivo Alaves, Tenerife, Real Betis, Deportivo La Coruna, Las Palmas and Malaga.

His most notable achievements came with Real Betis. Mel guided the club back into Spain's top flight during the 2010-11 season and again in 2014-15, establishing himself as an important figure in the club's recent history.

He also took charge of teams outside Spain, including English club West Bromwich Albion, Greece's OFI Crete and Moroccan side Ittihad de Tanger.

Mel's most recent managerial assignment was with Ittihad de Tanger, where his spell ended in March 2026. He has remained without a coaching position since leaving the Moroccan club.

For now, attention remains on the former Real Madrid player's health, with the football world hoping for positive news about his recovery.