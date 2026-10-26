Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PCB reportedly demands $25,000 for Pakistani players' NPL clearances.

This demand creates uncertainty for several top cricketers' participation.

Players await PCB clearance as Nepal Premier League approaches.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not publicly addressed claims.

The participation of Pakistani cricketers in the Nepal Premier League has been thrown into uncertainty after league officials reportedly accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of seeking USD 25,000 for each player requiring clearance to compete in the tournament.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the alleged fee relates to the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) that Pakistani players need to take part in overseas franchise competitions. The PCB, led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, has not publicly responded to the claim, leaving the reported dispute unresolved as the Nepal Premier League prepares to begin in Kathmandu.

The issue could affect several Pakistani names signed up for the competition. While some players have reportedly already arrived in Nepal, others are said to be waiting for the necessary clearance before travelling to join their franchises.

Pakistan Stars Await Clarity Over NPL Participation

The list of Pakistani cricketers linked with this season's Nepal Premier League includes T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan, along with Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Usama Mir and Hunain Shah.

Their involvement has become a talking point because the reported disagreement concerns administrative clearance rather than an immediate clash with Pakistan's international schedule. According to the report, the players involved are not currently required for Pakistan's Test or ODI assignments, while no immediate T20I commitment has been announced.

That leaves the NOC question at the centre of the uncertainty. Without clarification from the PCB, it remains unclear whether the alleged fee will be paid, whether an agreement can be reached, or whether any of the players will ultimately miss the tournament.

Can The PCB Restrict Pakistani Players From Overseas Leagues?

The reported dispute also raises questions about the terms under which Pakistani cricketers can participate in overseas franchise tournaments. The PCB's revised player-contract framework was understood to give players, particularly those specialising in T20 cricket, greater scope to take part in franchise leagues, provided their commitments did not conflict with Pakistan's international schedule.

However, participation in an overseas league can still depend on the relevant board's clearance procedures and the terms governing a player's contract. The reported allegation therefore leaves an important distinction between permission to play in a league and the administrative process required to obtain an NOC.

There has been no confirmed resolution of the reported disagreement, and the PCB has not issued a public explanation of the alleged USD 25,000 figure. Until the board or the league provides further details, the precise terms of the dispute remain unclear.

For the Pakistani players involved, the immediate concern is whether they will receive clearance in time to join their teams. For the Nepal Premier League, the episode introduces uncertainty around the availability of several contracted players just as the tournament approaches.