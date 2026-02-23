PCB To Challenge Alleged ‘Shadow Ban’ On Pakistan Cricketers In The Hundred

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly preparing to take a formal stand against the potential exclusion of its players from The Hundred 2026. Following reports that several franchises with Indian Premier League (IPL) investment will not bid for Pakistani talent, the PCB is set to pen an official letter to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to demand fair treatment and equal opportunity.

The Unwritten Rule of Exclusion

At the heart of the controversy is an alleged "unwritten rule" that has seen Pakistani cricketers sidelined in leagues with heavy Indian investment, such as SA20 and ILT20. With four of the eight franchises in The Hundred - MI London, Manchester Super Giants, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds are now at least partially owned by IPL-linked entities, fears of a "shadow ban" have intensified.

According to reports, agents representing Pakistani cricketers have already been informed that their players are "not being considered" by these specific teams ahead of the auction scheduled for March 11 and 12.

PCB Demands Accountability from ECB

Through Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, the PCB is expected to remind the ECB of its own anti-discrimination policies. The move aims to ensure that the 63 Pakistani cricketers who have registered for the 2026 auction including stars like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are judged solely on merit.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board, through Salman Naseer, is due to write to the ECB asking them to ensure Pakistani players are not treated unfairly. Any bias would go against the ECB’s commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity for Asian players,” a report by Telecom Asia Sport stated.

ECB’s Stand: Inclusivity vs. Franchise Autonomy

While franchises generally have autonomy in recruitment, the ECB has previously warned that any discrimination based on nationality could trigger regulatory action. Last year, ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould was adamant that the tournament would remain inclusive despite the influx of private investment.

“I expect players from all nations to be selected for all teams. We haven’t had any need to have any discussions at this point. We have got very clear anti-discrimination policies within cricket in England. If those are not adhered to, our cricket regulator will take action,” Gould had stated, as quoted by Telecom Asia Sport.

The upcoming auction in London will now serve as a litmus test for these policies. If all four IPL-linked teams pass on every Pakistani player despite their high rankings and past success in the league, such as Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim’s stints with Northern Superchargers, the ECB could face significant pressure to investigate.