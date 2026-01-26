PCB Tells Players Pakistan Can Still Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi has informed players that Pakistan's participation in 2026 T20 World Cup is still not guaranteed, even after the official squad announcement. Naqvi clarified that while the team has been named, the option to withdraw from the tournament remains open.

He emphasized that the final decision lies with the government, not PCB. Naqvi also stated that the board’s stance has remained unchanged since Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland after declining to travel to India. According to him, PCB continues to hold the same position on participation in the tournament under the current circumstances.

"We are waiting for the government’s advice and whatever the government tells us to do, we will do it. If they don’t want us to go for the World Cup, we will follow it," PCB chief Naqvi told Pakistan players.