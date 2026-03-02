PCB Slaps PKR 50 lakh Fine On Pakistan Players After T20 World Cup Flop Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan Players Fined: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has, according to a report by The Express Tribune, imposed a hefty financial penalty on members of the national side following their failure to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Each player has been fined PKR 50 lakhs (which translates to approximately Rs 16.28 lakh). The report stated that the decision came in the aftermath of Pakistan’s group-stage defeat to India, a result that significantly dented their qualification hopes in the tournament.

Another ICC Event Ends in Disappointment

Pakistan’s exit marks yet another global ICC competition where the team has fallen short of the knockout stages.

In contrast, India, England, South Africa and New Zealand successfully progressed to the semi-finals, underlining the gap between Pakistan and the top-performing sides on the international stage.

Despite flashes of competitiveness, Pakistan were unable to string together the consistency required at this level. The early loss in the group phase proved costly, placing them under immediate pressure in the Super 8 stage.

A rain-affected fixture against New Zealand resulted in a washout, limiting Pakistan’s ability to control their own destiny. Matters worsened with a defeat to England in the Super 8, leaving their campaign hanging by a thread.

Although the team managed to register a narrow victory over Sri Lanka in their final outing, it was insufficient to alter their fate. By then, qualification was effectively out of reach.

The Express Tribune report further claimed that PCB officials were deeply unhappy with the team’s overall showing, prompting the decision to levy a substantial fine for failing to secure a semi-final berth in yet another ICC event.

Gloom Over Pakistan Cricket

While Pakistan concluded their campaign with a win, the broader narrative of the tournament has been one of frustration. The inability to reach the semi-finals has intensified scrutiny around the side’s performances on the global stage.

The latest setback has once again cast a shadow over Pakistan cricket, raising fresh questions about the team’s direction and their capacity to deliver in major ICC competitions.