PCB Slaps PKR 50 lakh Fine On Pakistan Players After T20 World Cup Flop Show

PCB Slaps PKR 50 lakh Fine On Pakistan Players After T20 World Cup Flop Show

Pakistan players have reportedly been fined 50 lakh each after their early T20 World Cup exit, following failure to reach semi-finals in yet another ICC event.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan Players Fined: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has, according to a report by The Express Tribune, imposed a hefty financial penalty on members of the national side following their failure to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Each player has been fined PKR 50 lakhs (which translates to approximately Rs 16.28 lakh). The report stated that the decision came in the aftermath of Pakistan’s group-stage defeat to India, a result that significantly dented their qualification hopes in the tournament.

Another ICC Event Ends in Disappointment

Pakistan’s exit marks yet another global ICC competition where the team has fallen short of the knockout stages.

In contrast, India, England, South Africa and New Zealand successfully progressed to the semi-finals, underlining the gap between Pakistan and the top-performing sides on the international stage.

Despite flashes of competitiveness, Pakistan were unable to string together the consistency required at this level. The early loss in the group phase proved costly, placing them under immediate pressure in the Super 8 stage.

A rain-affected fixture against New Zealand resulted in a washout, limiting Pakistan’s ability to control their own destiny. Matters worsened with a defeat to England in the Super 8, leaving their campaign hanging by a thread.

Although the team managed to register a narrow victory over Sri Lanka in their final outing, it was insufficient to alter their fate. By then, qualification was effectively out of reach.

The Express Tribune report further claimed that PCB officials were deeply unhappy with the team’s overall showing, prompting the decision to levy a substantial fine for failing to secure a semi-final berth in yet another ICC event.

Gloom Over Pakistan Cricket

While Pakistan concluded their campaign with a win, the broader narrative of the tournament has been one of frustration. The inability to reach the semi-finals has intensified scrutiny around the side’s performances on the global stage.

The latest setback has once again cast a shadow over Pakistan cricket, raising fresh questions about the team’s direction and their capacity to deliver in major ICC competitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Pakistan players fined?

Pakistan players were fined by the PCB for failing to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. This decision followed their disappointing performance in the tournament.

How much was each Pakistan player fined?

Each Pakistan player was fined PKR 50 lakhs, which is approximately Rs 16.28 lakh. This substantial penalty reflects the PCB's dissatisfaction with the team's results.

What led to Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan's early group-stage defeat to India significantly dented their qualification hopes. A rain-affected match against New Zealand and a loss to England in the Super 8 stage also contributed to their exit.

Which teams reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup?

India, England, South Africa, and New Zealand successfully progressed to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. This highlights the gap between Pakistan and the top-performing teams.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup PCB T20 World Cup Super 8s Pakistan Cricketers
