PCB Shocks BCCI: Saudi Arabia To Host Pakistan Super League Games

In a development that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a strategic blueprint to expand Pakistan Super League (PSL) into Saudi Arabia, as reported by a senior Pakistani journalist, Saleem Khaliq. PCB is reportedly in advanced talks with Saudi sports authorities to host a significant portion of PSL 2027 (PSL 12) in the Kingdom.

As per report, this "bombshell" announcement signals Pakistan's intent to globalize its premier T20 league and directly compete with the financial might of BCCI’s IPL.

After finding success in the UAE, PCB is now looking to bring PSL action to Saudi Arabia, giving cricket fans in the Middle East another venue to watch matches. Plans are also underway to build a new cricket stadium in Jeddah, which is expected to host Pakistan Super League games in the future.

With large Indian and Pakistani communities residing in Saudi Arabia, cricket gradually gained popularity, leading to the formation of local clubs across multiple cities. The sport became more structured after the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) in 2020.

The Saudi Connection: Strategic Goals

Neutral Territory: With the ongoing Middle East conflict causing logistical hurdles in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia offers a stable, high-tech alternative for hosting high-profile matches.

Investment Magnet: The move aims to tap into the massive Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has already disrupted global sports like Golf and Football.

Stadium Infrastructure: PCB has proposed building a dedicated "Pakistan-Saudi Friendship Stadium" to host annual PSL fixtures and international neutral-venue series.

🚨 SAUDI ARABIA TO HOST PSL 🚨



- PCB will construct a cricket stadium in Saudi Arabia.



- The stadium will host PSL matches in the future. (Saleem Khaliq) pic.twitter.com/KmhzRQSXjP — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 21, 2026

The "Split Squad" and Auction Shift

To further challenge the IPL's market share, the PCB has announced two radical changes:

Transition to Auction: Starting in 2027, the PSL will move away from its traditional "Draft" system to a player auction model, aiming to drive up player salaries to match IPL standards.

Expansion to 10 Teams: Following the successful addition of Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad Kingsmen this year, the league plans to add two more franchises based in Dubai and Riyadh.

PCB vs. BCCI: The "Defection" War

This announcement follows a period of heightened tension between the two boards.

Ban Policy: PCB recently imposed two-year bans on players like Blessing Muzarabani and Dasun Shanaka after they withdrew from PSL 2026 to join the IPL as injury replacements.

"No Fans" Contrast: While PCB was forced to hold PSL 2026 matches behind closed doors in Lahore and Karachi due to a regional fuel crisis, the BCCI countered by launching massive IPL Fan Parks across 15 Indian cities, a move seen as "rubbing salt in the wounds" of the PCB.