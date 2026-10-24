PSL Sixes: Pakistan Plans New Tournament Beyond PSL, PCB Eyes Hong Kong Sixes-Style Format

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PCB exploring new six-a-side cricket tournament.

Matches would be short, entertaining, held in smaller venues.

Tournament concept remains under consideration, not yet finalized.

PSL Sixes: Pakistan cricket could soon have a new short-format competition, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considering a six-a-side tournament designed to bring franchise cricket to more cities and attract a wider audience.

The proposed competition, tentatively named PSL Sixes, would take place during the Pakistan Super League's off-season. The idea is still being explored, but it could give the PCB another way to engage supporters outside the traditional T20 league window.

Salman Naseer, chief executive of the PSL, disclosed the proposal during a podcast, explaining that the board is examining a format built around shorter, entertainment-focused matches. The plan also includes the possibility of taking games to smaller venues that have not hosted PSL fixtures.

PCB Eyes New Cricket Format Beyond Pakistan Super League

Rather than adding another conventional T20 competition, the PCB is considering a six-a-side event that could offer a different experience for players and spectators.

Naseer stressed that the proposal was not yet finalised. He said the board was exploring whether the tournament could become a recurring feature, with an emphasis on making the matches entertaining and accessible to fans.

Taking the event to smaller cities is another possibility. While the PSL has an established franchise structure and a major place in Pakistan's cricket calendar, a compact tournament could allow the board to reach audiences beyond its usual venues.

The proposal comes as the PCB looks to broaden its cricket offerings around the PSL. However, details such as the launch date, participating teams, venues and competition structure have not been confirmed.

Will Pakistan's New Tournament Follow The Hong Kong Sixes Model?

The Hong Kong Sixes provides a useful comparison for the proposed competition, although the formats may differ in how teams are organised.

The Hong Kong tournament features international sides in a condensed six-a-side format. Pakistan have a strong record in the competition, winning the title six times since its launch in 1992. They are also the defending champions ahead of the next edition, scheduled for October 31 and November 1.

The proposed PSL Sixes, by contrast, is expected to draw on the franchise model associated with the Pakistan Super League, with teams potentially representing cities or regions rather than national sides. That structure remains a proposal, not a confirmed tournament format.

Pakistan's cricket calendar has also featured decisions shaped by its sporting relationship with India. The country withdrew from the World Championship of Legends 2026 amid the ongoing rivalry, providing wider context for the latest development. However, the PSL Sixes proposal has been presented by the league's chief executive as an opportunity to expand the reach of domestic cricket.

For now, the key question is whether the PCB will turn the concept into an organised competition. If approved, PSL Sixes could give the board a new off-season property while taking cricket to audiences beyond the established PSL venues.