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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Cricket Hit By Fresh Controversy: Players’ Phones Taken? Here’s Why

Pakistan Cricket Hit By Fresh Controversy: Players’ Phones Taken? Here’s Why

A report claims the PCB has taken Pakistan players’ phones into custody during the England Test series, raising questions over an alleged investigation.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly seized players' phones amid investigation.
  • Controversy arose during troubled England tour after two Test losses.
  • Seven players released, coaches replaced; seven new players added.

Pakistan cricket has been hit by another controversy during its troubled Test tour of England, with a report claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken the phones of some players into its custody as part of an ongoing investigation. A report by Pakistan-based 365 News claimed that the board is conducting an investigation and that further details are expected to emerge. However, the report did not specify what the PCB is investigating or why the players’ phones were allegedly taken.

The development has triggered speculation on social media, with some questioning whether the reported move could be linked to anti-corruption procedures. There is, however, no confirmation from the PCB that an anti-corruption investigation is involved.

Pakistan Cricket Hit By Fresh Controversy

The reported phone issue comes at a particularly difficult point for Pakistan cricket. The team has already endured a turbulent England tour after losing the opening two Tests of the three-match series.

The PCB subsequently made a sweeping change to the touring squad, releasing seven players ahead of the final Test. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were all sent home.

ALSO READ | WATCH: ‘Besharam Hai Kya?’ Pakistan Captain’s Viral Send-Off To India Star Gets Trolled

The board also made changes to the coaching staff, parting ways with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke were brought in as their replacements for the final Test, which is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.

Seven Players Added To Pakistan Squad

Pakistan have drafted seven players into the squad for the series finale: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Muhammad Randhawa, Razaullah and Muhammad Imran Jnr.

Five of the replacements have previously played international cricket, while Muhammad Randhawa and Razaullah are yet to represent Pakistan at senior level.

Saim Ayub has featured in eight Tests, while Abdullah Fazal has played two. Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is.

ALSO READ | Indian Captain Rubs Salt Into Pakistan’s Wounds With Fiery 'High Standards' Remark

The group also includes left-arm fast bowler Muhammad Imran Jnr and wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig, who was named Player of the Tournament in the 2025-26 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Muhammad Imran, also known as Imran Randhawa, is a right-arm pace-bowling all-rounder, while Razaullah also offers a pace-bowling option.

With Pakistan already facing intense scrutiny over its performances and selection decisions, the latest report surrounding the players’ phones has added another layer of uncertainty ahead of the series finale.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Shafali Verma’s Fiery Send-Off To Pakistan Star Goes Viral

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly take players' phones?

A report from 365 News claimed the PCB took players' phones as part of an ongoing investigation. However, the report did not specify the nature of the investigation.

Which players were released from Pakistan's Test squad during the England tour?

Seven players were sent home: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad. This change occurred ahead of the final Test.

Were there any changes to Pakistan's coaching staff during the England tour?

Yes, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were replaced. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke were brought in as their replacements for the final Test.

Who are the new players added to Pakistan's squad for the final Test?

Seven players were drafted into the squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Muhammad Randhawa, Razaullah, and Muhammad Imran Jnr.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team PCB Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Players Pakistan Test Series PCB Investigation
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