Why Are Pakistan Cricketers Silent On Imran Khan? Here's The Reason

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan cricketers advised by PCB to avoid Imran Khan comments.

Directive followed British media questions, Sky Sports interview.

Imran Khan's imprisonment continues to draw international concern.

Team continued playing England series despite interview controversy.

Pakistan cricketers have largely stayed away from commenting on Imran Khan's imprisonment despite growing international attention around the former Pakistan captain's continued detention. The reason, according to a PCB source, is that the board has advised players in England not to comment on the politically sensitive issue.

The directive came as Pakistan's players faced questions from British media during their ongoing Test series against England. The issue gained further attention after Sky Sports aired an interview with Imran Khan's sons, Kassim and Suleman, during the second Test at Lord's.

PCB Tells Players To Avoid Imran Khan Questions

According to the report, British media attempted to question members of the Pakistan team about Imran's imprisonment. The PCB subsequently advised its players against making comments on the matter.

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was also asked whether the players had watched the Sky Sports interview with Imran's sons.

Sarfaraz said the players were having lunch at the time and had not seen the interview.

"No we don't know anything about it, we were having lunch," Sarfaraz said at a media conference.

The response came after reports suggested that the PCB had threatened not to send the Pakistan team back onto the field if Sky Sports broadcast the interview during the Test.

Imran Khan's Imprisonment Draws International Attention

The issue has attracted increasing attention beyond Pakistan, with international media reports focusing on Imran's continued detention and concerns surrounding his health.

Several former cricketers have also spoken about the situation. Javed Miandad, one of Imran's former Pakistan teammates and captains, made an appeal for the authorities to release him, describing Imran as a very honest person.

A PCB source said the board was unhappy with the Sky Sports interview because it considered the discussion political in nature.

However, the PCB reportedly chose not to prolong the matter because of the team's upcoming reception by Prince Charles on September 2 and the existing diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The team therefore continued with the Test series despite the controversy surrounding the interview.

Pakistan's England Series Underway

The developments have unfolded during a difficult Test campaign for Pakistan. They lost the first Test against England by an innings and 103 runs, with the third and final match of the series scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.

Imran Khan, 73, remains imprisoned in Adiala Jail, while his continued detention and reported health concerns have drawn criticism from members of his family and several former international cricketers.

With Pakistan's players under scrutiny in England, the PCB's reported directive has meant that questions surrounding their former World Cup-winning captain have largely remained outside the team's public cricketing discussions.