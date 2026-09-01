IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWhy Are Pakistan Cricketers Silent On Imran Khan? Here's The Reason

Why Are Pakistan Cricketers Silent On Imran Khan? Here's The Reason

Pakistan cricketers have been advised by the PCB not to comment on Imran Khan's imprisonment amid media scrutiny during the England Test series.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan cricketers advised by PCB to avoid Imran Khan comments.
  • Directive followed British media questions, Sky Sports interview.
  • Imran Khan's imprisonment continues to draw international concern.
  • Team continued playing England series despite interview controversy.

Pakistan cricketers have largely stayed away from commenting on Imran Khan's imprisonment despite growing international attention around the former Pakistan captain's continued detention. The reason, according to a PCB source, is that the board has advised players in England not to comment on the politically sensitive issue.

The directive came as Pakistan's players faced questions from British media during their ongoing Test series against England. The issue gained further attention after Sky Sports aired an interview with Imran Khan's sons, Kassim and Suleman, during the second Test at Lord's.

PCB Tells Players To Avoid Imran Khan Questions

According to the report, British media attempted to question members of the Pakistan team about Imran's imprisonment. The PCB subsequently advised its players against making comments on the matter.

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was also asked whether the players had watched the Sky Sports interview with Imran's sons.

Sarfaraz said the players were having lunch at the time and had not seen the interview.

"No we don't know anything about it, we were having lunch," Sarfaraz said at a media conference.

The response came after reports suggested that the PCB had threatened not to send the Pakistan team back onto the field if Sky Sports broadcast the interview during the Test.

Imran Khan's Imprisonment Draws International Attention

The issue has attracted increasing attention beyond Pakistan, with international media reports focusing on Imran's continued detention and concerns surrounding his health.

Several former cricketers have also spoken about the situation. Javed Miandad, one of Imran's former Pakistan teammates and captains, made an appeal for the authorities to release him, describing Imran as a very honest person.

A PCB source said the board was unhappy with the Sky Sports interview because it considered the discussion political in nature.

However, the PCB reportedly chose not to prolong the matter because of the team's upcoming reception by Prince Charles on September 2 and the existing diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The team therefore continued with the Test series despite the controversy surrounding the interview.

Pakistan's England Series Underway

The developments have unfolded during a difficult Test campaign for Pakistan. They lost the first Test against England by an innings and 103 runs, with the third and final match of the series scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.

Imran Khan, 73, remains imprisoned in Adiala Jail, while his continued detention and reported health concerns have drawn criticism from members of his family and several former international cricketers.

With Pakistan's players under scrutiny in England, the PCB's reported directive has meant that questions surrounding their former World Cup-winning captain have largely remained outside the team's public cricketing discussions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Pakistan cricketers not commenting on Imran Khan's imprisonment?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advised players in England not to comment on the politically sensitive issue. This directive came as players faced questions from British media during their Test series.

What was the PCB's reaction to the Sky Sports interview with Imran Khan's sons?

The PCB was unhappy with the interview, considering it political. However, they chose not to prolong the matter due to an upcoming reception with Prince Charles and existing diplomatic relations.

Has Imran Khan's imprisonment attracted international attention?

Yes, the issue has gained increasing attention beyond Pakistan. International media reports focus on his detention, and former cricketers like Javed Miandad have appealed for his release.

Where is Imran Khan currently imprisoned?

Imran Khan, 73, remains imprisoned in Adiala Jail. His continued detention and reported health concerns have drawn criticism from family members and former international cricketers.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Sep 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistan Cricket Team PCB Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Imran Khan Imprisonment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Why Are Pakistan Cricketers Silent On Imran Khan? Here's The Reason
Why Are Pakistan Cricketers Silent On Imran Khan? Here's The Reason
Cricket
India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is: Sanju Samson Returns, 4 Players Face Fitness Test!
India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is: Sanju Samson Returns, 4 Players Face Fitness Test!
Cricket
Misbah-ul-Haq Quits PCB Role After Controversial Pakistan Test Squad Changes
Misbah-ul-Haq Quits PCB Role After Controversial Pakistan Test Squad Changes
Cricket
Jay Shah Shares Special Message For Lionel Messi, Recalls ‘Proud’ India Moment
Jay Shah Shares Special Message For Lionel Messi, Recalls ‘Proud’ India Moment
Advertisement

Videos

Trishuli Flood: Massive devastation leaves homes, shops and roads buried under mud and debris
SCO Summit: PM Modi delivers strong message against terror ecosystem, says no room for double standards
Politics: SP Leader’s ‘Dog With Bell’ Remark Sparks Controversy Ahead of 2027 UP Elections
Rahul Gandhi FIR Row: Congress Hits Streets in Chandigarh, BJP Launches Counterattack
SCO Summit: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping in Bishkek Ahead of Address, Signals for BRICS Visit to India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget