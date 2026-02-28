Yes, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to remove Salman Ali Agha as captain regardless of the T20 World Cup campaign's outcome.
Mohsin Naqvi To Remove Salman Ali Agha As Pakistan Captain
Regardless of World Cup results, Salman Ali Agha’s time as T20 captain is reportedly over. As Mohsin Naqvi prepares for a major overhaul, Babar Azam may have also played their final T20 international.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly preparing for a sweeping renovation of the national T20 setup, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi deciding to remove Salman Ali Agha as captain regardless of how the team’s current T20 World Cup 2026 campaign concludes. The move comes amid growing frustration within the board’s hierarchy regarding the team’s inconsistent performance in the tournament. According to sources within the PCB, Naqvi is "unhappy" with the current trajectory, having been previously assured by selectors and management that the squad was primed for a deep run in the ICC event.
End of the Road for Senior Veterans?
The captaincy change is expected to be part of a larger "cleaning" of the T20 roster. Reliable reports suggest that the careers of several high-profile veterans, including Babar Azam and Usman Khan, may be reaching their final chapter in the shortest format.
Shadab and Shaheen in the Frame
With Salman’s tenure seemingly over, the PCB has already begun identifying potential successors to lead the side into the next cycle.
Shadab Khan: Currently the frontrunner, Shadab has the backing of former captain Shahid Afridi, particularly if Mike Hesson remains as head coach.
Shaheen Shah Afridi: The left-arm pacer is also under consideration, having previously led the side briefly before the captaincy was shifted back to the middle order.
A Disappointing Campaign Under Review
The board’s dissatisfaction stems from tactical decisions and a lack of preparation that has left Pakistan’s qualification hopes hanging by a thread. Naqvi was reportedly particularly displeased with the team’s decision to field first in favorable batting conditions during a recent match, leaving the ground early after the team’s batting collapse began.
While Salman Ali Agha has maintained a respectable 61% win rate during his 49 matches as captain, his inability to secure wins in "big" matches, most notably against arch-rivals India has ultimately cost him the board's confidence
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Salman Ali Agha being removed as captain?
What is the reason for the potential captaincy change?
The PCB is frustrated with the team's inconsistent performance and tactical decisions during the T20 World Cup.
Are veteran players like Babar Azam and Usman Khan likely to be dropped?
Their careers in the T20 format may be ending. Babar Azam might be sidelined unless he performs exceptionally in remaining matches.
Who are the potential successors for the captaincy?
Shadab Khan is the frontrunner, supported by Shahid Afridi and potentially coach Mike Hesson. Shaheen Shah Afridi is also being considered.