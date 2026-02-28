Mohsin Naqvi To Remove Salman Ali Agha As Pakistan Captain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly preparing for a sweeping renovation of the national T20 setup, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi deciding to remove Salman Ali Agha as captain regardless of how the team’s current T20 World Cup 2026 campaign concludes. The move comes amid growing frustration within the board’s hierarchy regarding the team’s inconsistent performance in the tournament. According to sources within the PCB, Naqvi is "unhappy" with the current trajectory, having been previously assured by selectors and management that the squad was primed for a deep run in the ICC event.

End of the Road for Senior Veterans?

The captaincy change is expected to be part of a larger "cleaning" of the T20 roster. Reliable reports suggest that the careers of several high-profile veterans, including Babar Azam and Usman Khan, may be reaching their final chapter in the shortest format.

Babar, a veteran of 145 T20 internationals , could potentially find himself sidelined unless he produces an extraordinary performance in Pakistan’s remaining fixture against Sri Lanka and any potential knockout games. Head coach Mike Hesson had reportedly advised the board prior to the tournament that a transition toward younger, modern-day T20 players would be necessary following the World Cup cycle.

Shadab and Shaheen in the Frame

With Salman’s tenure seemingly over, the PCB has already begun identifying potential successors to lead the side into the next cycle.

Shadab Khan: Currently the frontrunner, Shadab has the backing of former captain Shahid Afridi, particularly if Mike Hesson remains as head coach.

Shaheen Shah Afridi: The left-arm pacer is also under consideration, having previously led the side briefly before the captaincy was shifted back to the middle order.

A Disappointing Campaign Under Review

The board’s dissatisfaction stems from tactical decisions and a lack of preparation that has left Pakistan’s qualification hopes hanging by a thread. Naqvi was reportedly particularly displeased with the team’s decision to field first in favorable batting conditions during a recent match, leaving the ground early after the team’s batting collapse began.

While Salman Ali Agha has maintained a respectable 61% win rate during his 49 matches as captain, his inability to secure wins in "big" matches, most notably against arch-rivals India has ultimately cost him the board's confidence