Crisis For Pakistan Cricket! Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB Sells Broadcast Rights Below Reserve Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan Cricket Board sold broadcast rights well below reserve.

State-owned PTV was only bidder; consortiums were disallowed.

This reflects declining interest, with previous PSL struggles.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly sold the broadcast rights for 25 international matches at a price significantly below its reserve figure after only the state-owned Pakistan Television Corporation submitted a bid.

According to a report, PTV secured the rights for Rs 350 million, against the PCB’s reserve price of Rs 600 million. The deal covers five Tests, 14 ODIs and six T20Is to be played in Pakistan.

PCB Broadcast Rights Deal Raises Concerns

The reported outcome comes after the PCB issued a tender for the rights, with interested broadcasters allegedly unable to participate as consortiums. Consortium arrangements had been used in previous broadcasting deals, according to the report.

With no consortium permitted to bid, PTV was reportedly the only broadcaster to submit an offer. Its Rs 350 million bid was subsequently accepted, leaving the PCB with a deal worth around 58 per cent of the reserve price.

An unnamed source cited in the report attributed the limited interest partly to Pakistan’s recent results, claiming that sponsors and advertisers had become less willing to invest.

The source also said several broadcasters still had outstanding payments from previous deals in which they had participated as consortium members. However, the report noted that these companies were not barred from bidding and had chosen not to participate.

The rights package includes Pakistan’s upcoming home fixtures against Sri Lanka, with three T20Is scheduled this month. The team will then feature in a seven-match ODI tri-series involving England, while two Tests against Sri Lanka are scheduled for the following month.

PSL Broadcast Rights Also Faced Challenges

The reported difficulties are not limited to Pakistan’s international home fixtures. The Pakistan Super League also struggled to attract the expected level of interest for its broadcast rights earlier this year, despite the 11th edition featuring two additional teams.

The report further claimed that one broadcaster involved in the previous PSL rights deal still owes the PCB a substantial amount of money.

The latest deal also reportedly covers three T20Is against Ireland in January 2027, followed by a seven-match tri-series featuring Ireland and Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe’s participation, however, could face uncertainty, with the report stating that the country has indicated it may not be able to travel to Pakistan because of internal issues within its cricket board.

The reported Rs 350 million agreement therefore represents a significant reduction from the PCB’s Rs 600 million reserve price and highlights the challenges surrounding the commercial value of Pakistan cricket’s broadcast properties.