Mohsin Naqvi Responds To 'You Destroyed Pakistan Cricket' Remark

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has defended the decision to make sweeping changes to the Test squad and coaching staff during the ongoing England tour. PCB sent seven players and two coaches back home after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the opening two Tests.

Speaking to Pakistani media outlet Geo News, Naqvi said the changes were necessary and that the board had to take difficult decisions in the interest of Pakistan cricket. He added that his assessment extends beyond the team’s results on the field, as he is also looking at several other issues affecting the sport.

The decision to send seven players and two members of the coaching staff home in the middle of an international series came as a major surprise and attracted criticism from former cricketers, experts and fans. However, Naqvi insisted that criticism would not influence his decisions.

“I have never been afraid of criticism, nor will I ever be,” Naqvi said. Responding to claims that Pakistan cricket has declined since he took charge, he urged critics to compare the team’s current rankings with where they stood previously.

"Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came - look at what the rankings were before," he said.

While acknowledging the Test side’s struggles, PCB chief pointed to the progress made by Pakistan’s white-ball teams as evidence of improvement in other formats.

Why did PCB make so many changes?

Pakistan’s England tour has gone badly in the Test series so far. The visitors were beaten by an innings and 103 runs in the opening Test before suffering another heavy defeat in the second match, losing by 194 runs.

Pakistan’s batting has been a particular concern, with the team unable to cross the 200-run mark in an innings in either Test.

With the third Test scheduled to begin on September 9, the PCB opted for a major overhaul. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Aamir Jamal, Ali Usman, Salman Agha, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were among the seven players dropped from the squad.

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal and five uncapped players have been brought in as replacements. According to the report, the incoming players have limited experience, with each having played 10 matches.

The changes also extended to the coaching setup. Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed from his position as Test head coach, while bowling coach Umar Gul was also relieved of his duties.

PCB’s decision has therefore sparked considerable debate, with the board opting for a major reset after Pakistan’s disappointing start to the England Test series.