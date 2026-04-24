WATCH: 'PCB-Banned' Pakistani Journalist Pleads For Help After Brother's Kidnapping

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exiled journalist Sanaullah Khan appeals for brother's release.

Brother allegedly kidnapped picking children up from school.

Journalist links abduction to his critical sports reporting.

Khan urges Pakistan PM and Punjab CM to intervene.

Exiled sports journalist Sanaullah Khan has issued a desperate public appeal to Pakistan’s top leadership following the reported kidnapping of his brother in Lahore. The journalist, currently based in Australia, claims his sibling was abducted while picking up his children from school.

Sanaullah, a vocal critic of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), believes the incident is a direct consequence of his professional work. He was previously banned by the PCB and left the country, alleging persistent harassment by authorities and cricket officials.

A Desperate Plea to the Prime Minister

In a video shared on social media, Sanaullah addressed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He urged them to intervene immediately to ensure the safe recovery of his brother, Amanullah Khan, who has been missing for several hours.

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My Brother is kidnapped from Lahore@OfficialDPRPP @MaryamNSharif need your attention into the matter please. pic.twitter.com/dyTdAXUZvB — Sanaullah Khan (@Sanaullahpaktv) April 22, 2026

"I request the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Six hours ago, my brother was kidnapped," Sanaullah said in the video. "I am in Australia, and I don't want to delve into the reasons for my travelling here."

Abducted Outside the School Gates

The kidnapping allegedly took place in broad daylight while Amanullah was performing a routine family task. Sanaullah revealed that while police have reviewed some CCTV footage and identified a suspicious vehicle, there has been no substantial progress in locating his brother.

"My brother had gone to the school to pick up his kids. When he was going to school, he was kidnapped. Six hours have passed since the incident," Sanaullah stated. He remains fearful that the abduction is a tactic to silence his reporting from abroad.

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Journalism Under Fire in Pakistan

Sanaullah Khan was banned by the PCB Director of Media, which prevented him from attending press conferences or covering matches. He alleges that even after moving to Dubai, the PCB pressured local authorities to deny him accreditation for the Asia Cup.

"The PCB called the cricketing authorities in Dubai and asked them to deny me permission to cover matches," Sanaullah previously claimed. His case has become a flashpoint for discussions on media freedom and the personal safety of journalists in the region.

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