WATCH: 'PCB-Banned' Pakistani Journalist Pleads For Help After Brother's Kidnapping

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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: 'PCB-Banned' Pakistani Journalist Desperately Pleads For Help After Brother's Kidnapping

WATCH: 'PCB-Banned' Pakistani Journalist Desperately Pleads For Help After Brother's Kidnapping

Banned Pakistani journalist Sanaullah Khan sends a message to PM Shehbaz Sharif after his brother’s kidnapping in Lahore. Read the full details and watch the video.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Exiled journalist Sanaullah Khan appeals for brother's release.
  • Brother allegedly kidnapped picking children up from school.
  • Journalist links abduction to his critical sports reporting.
  • Khan urges Pakistan PM and Punjab CM to intervene.

Exiled sports journalist Sanaullah Khan has issued a desperate public appeal to Pakistan’s top leadership following the reported kidnapping of his brother in Lahore. The journalist, currently based in Australia, claims his sibling was abducted while picking up his children from school.

Sanaullah, a vocal critic of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), believes the incident is a direct consequence of his professional work. He was previously banned by the PCB and left the country, alleging persistent harassment by authorities and cricket officials.

A Desperate Plea to the Prime Minister

In a video shared on social media, Sanaullah addressed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He urged them to intervene immediately to ensure the safe recovery of his brother, Amanullah Khan, who has been missing for several hours.

Watch Video

"I request the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Six hours ago, my brother was kidnapped," Sanaullah said in the video. "I am in Australia, and I don't want to delve into the reasons for my travelling here."

Abducted Outside the School Gates

The kidnapping allegedly took place in broad daylight while Amanullah was performing a routine family task. Sanaullah revealed that while police have reviewed some CCTV footage and identified a suspicious vehicle, there has been no substantial progress in locating his brother.

"My brother had gone to the school to pick up his kids. When he was going to school, he was kidnapped. Six hours have passed since the incident," Sanaullah stated. He remains fearful that the abduction is a tactic to silence his reporting from abroad.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar's Standing Legacy: Master Blaster's Ten Unbroken Records In 2026

Journalism Under Fire in Pakistan

Sanaullah Khan was banned by the PCB Director of Media, which prevented him from attending press conferences or covering matches. He alleges that even after moving to Dubai, the PCB pressured local authorities to deny him accreditation for the Asia Cup.

"The PCB called the cricketing authorities in Dubai and asked them to deny me permission to cover matches," Sanaullah previously claimed. His case has become a flashpoint for discussions on media freedom and the personal safety of journalists in the region.

Also Read: Huge Blow To PSL: Bangladesh Blocks Two Top Stars At Final Moment

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the journalist Sanaullah Khan's brother?

Sanaullah Khan's brother, Amanullah Khan, was reportedly kidnapped in Lahore while picking up his children from school.

Why does Sanaullah Khan believe his brother was kidnapped?

Sanaullah Khan, a sports journalist critical of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), suspects the kidnapping is a consequence of his professional work and reporting.

Where is Sanaullah Khan currently located?

Sanaullah Khan is currently based in Australia, from where he has made a public appeal for his brother's safe return.

Has there been any progress in finding Amanullah Khan?

Police have reviewed CCTV footage and identified a suspicious vehicle, but there has been no substantial progress in locating Amanullah Khan.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Board PCB PSL Sanaullah Khan Pakistani Sports Journalist
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