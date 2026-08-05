The PCB warned former cricketers for participating in the 20th Asian Legends League in Zambia without securing necessary approvals. The ICC considers this competition an unsanctioned event.
Two-Year Ban! PCB Announces Strict Action Against Former Pakistan Cricketers
PCB has announced strict action against former Pakistan cricketers who played in an unsanctioned Zambia league without approval, including a two-year penalty.
- PCB issued stern warning to former Pakistan cricketers.
- Players participated in unsanctioned Zambia league without clearance.
- ICC deemed event unsanctioned, requiring NOCs from boards.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a stern warning to former Pakistan cricketers after several of them reportedly took part in the ongoing 20th Asian Legends League in Zambia without securing the necessary approvals. The board has now confirmed that players found guilty of participating in the tournament without official clearance will face disciplinary action, including a two-year restriction on multiple cricket-related opportunities. The move comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) classified the competition as an unsanctioned event under its regulations governing overseas tournaments and player participation.
PCB Cites ICC Regulations Over Unsanctioned Tournament
In an official statement, the PCB said it had taken serious note of the involvement of former Pakistan players in the Zambia-based tournament. Their press release stated:
“The International Cricket Council (ICC) considers this league as an unsanctioned/disapproved cricket event under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of Events and Player Release and the tournament has not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU) as well,”
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The board further explained that, under ICC regulations, players are required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective home board before participating in overseas competitions.
According to the PCB, the ICC has also reminded member boards of their responsibility to take disciplinary action against players who feature in events that have not received official approval. Failure to do so could result in consequences for the member board itself.
Two-Year Ban Among Disciplinary Measures
The PCB made it clear that any former player found to have participated in the tournament without obtaining the required permissions will face strict sanctions.
One of the key penalties announced is a two-year ban on receiving a PCB-issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in any approved overseas cricket leagues or tournaments.
In addition, those found in violation of the regulations will also be barred from taking up cricket-related roles with the PCB and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the same period.
This includes coaching, mentoring, consultancy and other official assignments connected to the board.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the PCB issue a warning to former Pakistan cricketers?
What is the status of the Asian Legends League mentioned by the PCB?
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has classified the 20th Asian Legends League as an unsanctioned event. The Zambia Cricket Union also did not sanction this tournament.
What disciplinary actions will former players face for participating in the unsanctioned league?
They will face a two-year ban on receiving PCB-issued NOCs for overseas leagues. They will also be barred from cricket-related roles with the PCB and PSL for the same period.