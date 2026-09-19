Pat Cummins’ Toughest Indian Opponent Isn’t Kohli Or Rohit: Here’s Who He Picked

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pat Cummins named Cheteshwar Pujara his toughest Indian opponent.

Pujara's immense patience and defence made him hard to dismiss.

Pujara scored 7,195 Test runs, including 19 centuries, retired in August 2025.

Pat Cummins has faced some of India’s finest batsmen like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during a career that has spanned multiple eras of Test cricket. Yet when asked to identify the toughest Indian opponent he came up against, the Australia captain chose a name particularly associated with patience, defence and marathon innings. During an interaction with Prime Video Sport, Cummins was asked to select the toughest opponents he had faced from different cricketing nations. From India, the Australian quick picked former Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cummins Explains Why Pujara Was So Difficult

Pujara built much of his reputation around making bowlers work relentlessly for every wicket.

His ability to leave deliveries, absorb pressure and remain at the crease for long stretches often turned Test matches into battles of endurance.

Cummins summed up that challenge in typically vivid fashion.

"India, I'm going to say Pujara. He's really hard to get out. It's just It's like death by a thousand paper cuts. Happy to face 100 dot balls if he wanted to. He's not going to give you a chance,"

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The description neatly captures what made Pujara such an awkward opponent for fast bowlers.

Rather than constantly searching for boundaries, he was prepared to wait for opportunities and force opposition attacks to stay disciplined for extended periods.

Pujara's Numbers Underline His Test Legacy

Cheteshwar Pujara ended his India career with 7,195 Test runs from 103 matches at an average of 43.60. He registered 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries during his time in the longest format.

The Test veteran also played five ODIs, but scored only 51 runs.

His biggest impact against Australia came in Test cricket, particularly during India’s successful tours.

Pujara’s ability to absorb Australia’s pace attack became one of the defining features of the contests between the two sides. He retired from international cricket on August 24, 2025.