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English NewsSportsCricketPat Cummins’ Toughest Indian Opponent Isn’t Kohli Or Rohit: Here’s Who He Picked

Pat Cummins’ Toughest Indian Opponent Isn’t Kohli Or Rohit: Here’s Who He Picked

Cummins had an interesting answer about his toughest challenge from Indian cricket, praising the retired batsman's patience and remarkable ability to frustrate bowlers.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pat Cummins named Cheteshwar Pujara his toughest Indian opponent.
  • Pujara's immense patience and defence made him hard to dismiss.
  • Pujara scored 7,195 Test runs, including 19 centuries, retired in August 2025.

Pat Cummins has faced some of India’s finest batsmen like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during a career that has spanned multiple eras of Test cricket. Yet when asked to identify the toughest Indian opponent he came up against, the Australia captain chose a name particularly associated with patience, defence and marathon innings. During an interaction with Prime Video Sport, Cummins was asked to select the toughest opponents he had faced from different cricketing nations. From India, the Australian quick picked former Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cummins Explains Why Pujara Was So Difficult

Pujara built much of his reputation around making bowlers work relentlessly for every wicket.

His ability to leave deliveries, absorb pressure and remain at the crease for long stretches often turned Test matches into battles of endurance.

Cummins summed up that challenge in typically vivid fashion.

"India, I'm going to say Pujara. He's really hard to get out. It's just It's like death by a thousand paper cuts. Happy to face 100 dot balls if he wanted to. He's not going to give you a chance,"

Read More: India vs West Indies: 8 Matches, Kohli-Rohit In Action! Check Full Schedule

The description neatly captures what made Pujara such an awkward opponent for fast bowlers.

Rather than constantly searching for boundaries, he was prepared to wait for opportunities and force opposition attacks to stay disciplined for extended periods.

Pujara's Numbers Underline His Test Legacy

Cheteshwar Pujara ended his India career with 7,195 Test runs from 103 matches at an average of 43.60. He registered 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries during his time in the longest format.

The Test veteran also played five ODIs, but scored only 51 runs.

His biggest impact against Australia came in Test cricket, particularly during India’s successful tours.

Pujara’s ability to absorb Australia’s pace attack became one of the defining features of the contests between the two sides. He retired from international cricket on August 24, 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Pat Cummins identify as his toughest Indian opponent?

Pat Cummins selected former Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara as the toughest Indian opponent he has faced during his career, citing his patience and defence.

Why did Pat Cummins find Cheteshwar Pujara a difficult opponent?

Cummins found Pujara tough due to his patience, ability to absorb pressure, and willingness to face many dot balls. He described his play as

What are Cheteshwar Pujara's key Test career statistics?

Cheteshwar Pujara ended his India career with 7,195 Test runs from 103 matches at an average of 43.60. He registered 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

How did Cheteshwar Pujara's playing style challenge bowlers?

Pujara focused on patience and defence, leaving deliveries and absorbing pressure for extended periods. He was prepared to wait for opportunities and force opposition attacks to stay disciplined.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cheteshwar Pujara ROHIT SHARMA Pat Cummins VIrat Kohli
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