Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a recurring injury that he has not been able to recover from.
Huge Blow For Australia! Pat Cummins To Miss T20 World Cup; Replacement Named
Pat Cummins will miss the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a recurring injury. Ben Dwarshuis replaces him, while Matthew Renshaw joins the squad as Australia makes key changes.
In a massive setback for the 2021 champions, Australia will be without the services of their premier pacer Pat Cummins for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.
Australian Test captain has been officially ruled out of the mega-event after failing to recover from a recurring injury that has plagued him in recent months.
Major Blow to Bowling Attack
With Cummins unable to regain full fitness in time for the tournament, Australian selectors have called up Ben Dwarshuis as his replacement.
While loss of Cummins’ experience is a significant dent to the side's leadership group and bowling arsenal, Dwarshuis brings a left-arm variety to the attack that could prove vital on the world stage.
Desperate Tactical Reshuffle
The injury to Cummins isn't the only talking point regarding the Australian roster. In what is being viewed as a desperate tactical move to bolster the batting department, the selectors have dropped Matthew Short following a prolonged dip in form.
Taking his place in the 15-member squad is Matthew Renshaw, who earns a call-up as the team looks to stabilize their top and middle-order combinations before the group stages begin.
Australia’s Path in Group B
Under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh, Australia finds themselves placed in Group B. The path to the knockout stages will see them face off against Sri Lanka, Oman, Ireland, and Zimbabwe. Despite the absence of Cummins, the squad remains formidable with the presence of seasoned campaigners like Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, and Josh Hazlewood.
The Mitchell Marsh-led side will be eager to prove their mettle and reclaim the trophy they last won in 2021, even as they navigate these late personnel changes.
Australia’s Final Squad for T20 World Cup 2026
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Pat Cummins not playing in the T20 World Cup 2026?
Who is replacing Pat Cummins in the Australian squad?
Ben Dwarshuis has been called up as Pat Cummins' replacement. He brings a left-arm bowling option to the team.
Has there been any other change to the Australian squad?
Yes, Matthew Short has been dropped due to a dip in form, and Matthew Renshaw has been included to strengthen the batting.
Who is the captain of the Australian T20 World Cup 2026 team?
Mitchell Marsh is the captain of the Australian team for the T20 World Cup 2026.