Huge Blow For Australia! Pat Cummins To Miss T20 World Cup; Replacement Named

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a massive setback for the 2021 champions, Australia will be without the services of their premier pacer Pat Cummins for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Australian Test captain has been officially ruled out of the mega-event after failing to recover from a recurring injury that has plagued him in recent months.

Major Blow to Bowling Attack

With Cummins unable to regain full fitness in time for the tournament, Australian selectors have called up Ben Dwarshuis as his replacement.

While loss of Cummins’ experience is a significant dent to the side's leadership group and bowling arsenal, Dwarshuis brings a left-arm variety to the attack that could prove vital on the world stage.

Desperate Tactical Reshuffle

The injury to Cummins isn't the only talking point regarding the Australian roster. In what is being viewed as a desperate tactical move to bolster the batting department, the selectors have dropped Matthew Short following a prolonged dip in form.

Taking his place in the 15-member squad is Matthew Renshaw, who earns a call-up as the team looks to stabilize their top and middle-order combinations before the group stages begin.

Australia’s Path in Group B

Under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh, Australia finds themselves placed in Group B. The path to the knockout stages will see them face off against Sri Lanka, Oman, Ireland, and Zimbabwe. Despite the absence of Cummins, the squad remains formidable with the presence of seasoned campaigners like Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, and Josh Hazlewood.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side will be eager to prove their mettle and reclaim the trophy they last won in 2021, even as they navigate these late personnel changes.

Australia’s Final Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.