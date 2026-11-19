Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pat Cummins confronted reporters over Bancroft's fresh ball-tampering claims.

Cameron Bancroft alleged wider team knowledge of 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.

Cummins previously denied entire team knew about the plan.

Scandal involved ball alteration, leading to player suspensions.

Pat Cummins was approached by a group of reporters outside his residence on Thursday as the controversy surrounding Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal resurfaced. The Australian captain was on his way to training when journalists sought his reaction to Cameron Bancroft's latest allegations about who knew of the Sandpapergate plan.

The interaction came after Bancroft made fresh claims about the involvement of Australia's players and coaching staff in the scandal during the 2018 South Africa tour. Cummins has previously rejected suggestions that the entire team knew about the plan, describing such claims as "complete and utter nonsense".

WATCH: Pat Cummins Surrounded By Reporters Outside His House

This is Pat Cummins, the morning after Cameron Bancroft said 'the whole team' knew about the sandpaper. Reporter: "Anything to say to Bancroft's comments?" Cummins: "So sorry." Reporter: "You're probably not that sorry." "He kind of threw you under the bus. Anything to say to Cameron?" Cummins: "Thanks, guys." Smile. Walk. Car door shut. Last week he gave a 68-minute press conference denying he knew. Today he couldn't find 68 seconds for the man who says he took the bullet for everyone. Silence is also an answer, captain. — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) November 19, 2026

Cummins Approached By Media Outside His Residence

The Australian skipper was leaving for training when reporters gathered around him outside his home, seeking answers about Bancroft's account. Cummins indicated that he needed to get to training as the journalists attempted to question him.

He was also seen embracing his wife, Becky, before leaving. The brief interaction took place amid renewed attention on his earlier statements about the Cape Town ball-tampering incident.

Bancroft's Fresh Claims Put 2018 Scandal Back In Focus

Bancroft's latest account has reopened questions about the extent of awareness within the Australian dressing room during the 2018 tour of South Africa. The former opener has alleged that knowledge of the plan extended beyond the three players who were directly punished.

His claims have brought Cummins' earlier response into focus. During a 68-minute press conference last week, the Australia captain rejected Usman Khawaja's suggestion that the entire team was aware of the plan. He also maintained that he did not know sandpaper had been taken onto the field during the Cape Town Test.

What Happened During Australia's Sandpapergate Scandal?

The controversy erupted during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper.

The incident resulted in suspensions for Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner. Smith, who was captain at the time, and Warner were handed leadership-related sanctions, while head coach Darren Lehmann later resigned.

Bancroft's latest allegations have revived scrutiny of the episode, particularly over whether the responsibility for the ball-tampering plan extended beyond those who faced disciplinary action. Cummins' previous denial and his latest encounter with reporters have added another chapter to the continuing debate over the scandal.