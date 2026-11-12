IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Pat Cummins' Spat With Wife Goes Viral Amid Sandpaper-Gate Saga

WATCH: Pat Cummins' Spat With Wife Goes Viral Amid Sandpaper-Gate Saga

A video appearing to show Pat Cummins in an animated exchange with wife Becky has sparked online chatter amid reignited sandpaper-gate debate.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Becky Cummins posted family photo after viral exchange video.
  • Khawaja's book alleges Cummins knew about Sandpapergate plan.
  • Starc denied, Warner affirmed claims; Cummins addresses media Friday.

Pat Cummins Viral Video: A video purportedly showing Australia captain Pat Cummins involved in a heated exchange with his wife, Becky, has been making the rounds on social media. The clip, which appears to capture an animated conversation between the couple, quickly became a talking point, prompting speculation about what may have happened. However, Becky has since offered a glimpse into their family life, sharing a photograph with Cummins and their daughter on Instagram. The timing of the post caught attention, coming as the video continued to circulate online.

Becky Cummins Shares Instagram Story After Viral Clip

The Australia skipper's wife posted a family photograph on her Instagram story with the caption, "my loves", keeping the message short but affectionate. 

The post showed Cummins alongside Becky and their daughter, offering a warm family moment amid the online discussion surrounding the video.

Read More: Arshdeep Singh-Samreen Kaur Engaged! Ring Price Will Shock You

While the clip has attracted attention because of the couple's animated exchange, Becky's post should put any rumours to rest.

Neither the video nor the Instagram story provides further details about what prompted the apparent disagreement.

Pat Cummins Also Faces Questions Over Sandpapergate Claims

Away from the personal speculation, Pat Cummins is also preparing to address the fresh controversy surrounding Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.

Former teammate Usman Khawaja alleged in his autobiography that the entire Australian team, including Cummins, knew about the plan to use sandpaper during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Mitchell Starc has denied having any knowledge of the sandpaper plan, while David Warner, who was one of the three players suspended over the scandal, has described Khawaja's claims as accurate.

Cummins is yet to respond publicly. He has announced plans to speak to the media on Friday at Cricket Central, ahead of Day 3 of New South Wales' Sheffield Shield match against South Australia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral video involving Pat Cummins about?

A video circulating online purportedly shows Australia captain Pat Cummins in an animated conversation or heated exchange with his wife, Becky. The clip led to speculation about their interaction.

How did Pat Cummins' wife respond to the viral video?

Becky Cummins shared a family photograph on Instagram featuring herself, Pat, and their daughter. This post, with an affectionate message, was seen as an attempt to put rumors to rest.

What new controversy is Pat Cummins facing besides the viral video?

Pat Cummins is also preparing to address fresh claims regarding Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. Former teammate Usman Khawaja alleged in his autobiography that Cummins knew about the plan.

Has Pat Cummins responded to the Sandpapergate allegations?

Cummins has not yet responded publicly to the Sandpapergate claims. He plans to speak to the media on Friday at Cricket Central, ahead of a Sheffield Shield match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Nov 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Starc Usman Khawaja David Warner Pat Cummins
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Arshdeep Singh-Samreen Kaur Engaged! Ring Price Will Shock You
Arshdeep Singh-Samreen Kaur Engaged! Ring Price Will Shock You
Cricket
WATCH: India Stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir & Co Get Special Haka Welcome In New Zealand
WATCH: India Stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir & Co Get Special Haka Welcome In New Zealand
Cricket
IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Will Rain Spoil Another Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast
IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Will Rain Spoil Another Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast
Cricket
'Blunder': Ex-India Star Delivers Blunt Verdict On Hardik Pandya's GT Exit After PBKS Trade
'Blunder': Ex-India Star Delivers Blunt Verdict On Hardik Pandya's GT Exit After PBKS Trade
Advertisement

Videos

Owaisi Questions: Asaduddin Owaisi Demands List of 1.27 Crore Deleted Voter Names
Political Challenge: Chandrashekhar Azad Announces Plans to Contest All 403 UP Assembly Seats
New Alliance: Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Announce Samajik Parivartan Morcha in UP
CM Candidate: Chandrashekhar Azad Named Chief Ministerial Face of Samajik Parivartan Morcha
Political Shakeup: New Dalit-Muslim Alliance Prepares to Change UP's Political Equations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget