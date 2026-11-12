WATCH: Pat Cummins' Spat With Wife Goes Viral Amid Sandpaper-Gate Saga

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Becky Cummins posted family photo after viral exchange video.

Khawaja's book alleges Cummins knew about Sandpapergate plan.

Starc denied, Warner affirmed claims; Cummins addresses media Friday.

Pat Cummins Viral Video: A video purportedly showing Australia captain Pat Cummins involved in a heated exchange with his wife, Becky, has been making the rounds on social media. The clip, which appears to capture an animated conversation between the couple, quickly became a talking point, prompting speculation about what may have happened. However, Becky has since offered a glimpse into their family life, sharing a photograph with Cummins and their daughter on Instagram. The timing of the post caught attention, coming as the video continued to circulate online.

Becky Cummins Shares Instagram Story After Viral Clip

The Australia skipper's wife posted a family photograph on her Instagram story with the caption, "my loves", keeping the message short but affectionate.

The post showed Cummins alongside Becky and their daughter, offering a warm family moment amid the online discussion surrounding the video.

Read More: Arshdeep Singh-Samreen Kaur Engaged! Ring Price Will Shock You

While the clip has attracted attention because of the couple's animated exchange, Becky's post should put any rumours to rest.

Neither the video nor the Instagram story provides further details about what prompted the apparent disagreement.

Pat Cummins Also Faces Questions Over Sandpapergate Claims

Away from the personal speculation, Pat Cummins is also preparing to address the fresh controversy surrounding Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.

Former teammate Usman Khawaja alleged in his autobiography that the entire Australian team, including Cummins, knew about the plan to use sandpaper during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Mitchell Starc has denied having any knowledge of the sandpaper plan, while David Warner, who was one of the three players suspended over the scandal, has described Khawaja's claims as accurate.

Cummins is yet to respond publicly. He has announced plans to speak to the media on Friday at Cricket Central, ahead of Day 3 of New South Wales' Sheffield Shield match against South Australia.