HomeSportsCricketPat Cummins Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Start - Big Blow For Australia

Pat Cummins Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Start - Big Blow For Australia

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia has been dealt a big blow ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup, as captain Pat Cummins will miss the tournament's opening matches. George Bailey, chairman of the selection committee, confirmed on Monday that Cummins is still not fully fit and may only be available from the third or fourth game of the tournament.

Cummins will also sit out Australia's three-match T20I series against Pakistan, which runs from January 29 to February 1. After that series, Australia heads to Sri Lanka, where they will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland in Colombo on February 11.

Why is Pat Cummins out?

Pat Cummins is currently recovering from a lumbar stress injury, which first appeared before the 2025-26 Ashes series.

The injury forced him to miss four of the five Test matches. He did return for the Adelaide Test and took six wickets, but the issue has still not fully healed, leading to his absence at the start of the World Cup.

What selectors said

Chairman George Bailey explained the decision behind leaving Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David out of Australia's three-match T20 series against Pakistan.

Tim David suffered a minor hamstring strain but is expected to be fit by the World Cup start. Hazlewood is also recovering similarly.

However, Cummins' situation is more serious. Bailey confirmed that he won't be ready for the early games, and Australia hopes he can join the squad by the third or fourth match.

Australia won't take risks

Australia's management is cautious about rushing Cummins back. Given his history of back injuries, they want to ensure he returns fully fit and not risk a relapse. Bailey said the priority is a safe return, although plans may change depending on Cummins' recovery.

What this means for Australia

Pat Cummins' absence could weaken Australia's bowling balance in the early stages of the tournament. The team will rely on other fast bowlers to step up until the captain is fit enough to return.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Pat Cummins missing the start of the 2026 T20 World Cup?

Pat Cummins is recovering from a lumbar stress injury. The injury has not fully healed, and selectors believe he won't be ready for the initial matches of the tournament.

When is Pat Cummins expected to return for the 2026 T20 World Cup?

Australia hopes Pat Cummins will be available for the third or fourth game of the tournament. His return is dependent on his recovery progress.

Will Pat Cummins play in the T20I series against Pakistan?

No, Pat Cummins will also sit out Australia's three-match T20I series against Pakistan. This is due to his ongoing recovery from injury.

What injury is Pat Cummins dealing with?

Pat Cummins is recovering from a lumbar stress injury, which first appeared before the 2025-26 Ashes series. This injury has impacted his ability to play consistently.

Published at : 19 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
