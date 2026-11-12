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English NewsSportsCricketPat Cummins Breaks Silence On Sandpaper-Gate Storm, Sets Date To Address Khawaja's Explosive Claims

Pat Cummins Breaks Silence On Sandpaper-Gate Storm, Sets Date To Address Khawaja's Explosive Claims

Pat Cummins is ready to face questions over fresh revelations about Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal, with Usman Khawaja's autobiography reigniting the debate.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Usman Khawaja's book revived 2018 ball-tampering controversy.
  • Khawaja alleged wider team knowledge of sandpaper plot.
  • Captain Pat Cummins will address media regarding fresh allegations.

Usman Khawaja Sandpaper Controversy: The reignited controversy surrounding Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal is showing no signs of fading, and Pat Cummins is now preparing to address the storm. The Australian captain has announced that he will speak to the media on Friday, November 13, following fresh allegations made by former teammate Usman Khawaja in his autobiography, Sabr. Cummins shared the update on social media, confirming that he would be available to answer questions at Cricket Central.

Cummins Ready To Address Khawaja's Allegations

Pat Cummins tweeted the following:

"I'm training at Cricket Central tomorrow morning before the Blues play in the Shield match. Happy to speak with any and all media about the events of this week at 9.30 am,"

The interaction is scheduled ahead of New South Wales' Sheffield Shield fixture, with the skipper indicating that he has spent time examining the claims before responding.

"I've taken some time to try and better understand the long list and full extent of Uzzy's allegations so I can respond properly,"

Khawaja's Book Reopens The 2018 Scandal

The latest debate stems from Khawaja's account of the infamous episode in South Africa.

In Sabr, the former Australian opener apparently alleged that members of the team dressing room knew about the plan to tamper with the ball during the 2018 Test series.

Read More: Axar Patel's DC Captaincy In Doubt? All-Rounder 'Reluctant' To Continue

The scandal triggered major disciplinary action from Cricket Australia back then.

However, only Steve Smith and David Warner were handed 12-month suspensions, while Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

Khawaja's claims have once again put the events of that tour under the spotlight, raising questions about what members of the squad knew at the time.

Cummins' Response Under The Spotlight

Pat Cummins' upcoming media interaction will be closely watched, particularly after reactions from other members of the 2018 team.

Mitchell Starc has maintained Australia's original position on the matter, while Warner publicly backed Khawaja's allegations, describing them as "100% accurate".

With differing accounts now emerging from within the former squad, Cummins' response could add another significant chapter to a controversy that has followed Australian cricket for years.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Pat Cummins speaking to the media?

Pat Cummins will address the media following fresh allegations made by Usman Khawaja in his autobiography.

What are the new allegations made by Usman Khawaja?

In his autobiography, Khawaja apparently alleged that members of the team dressing room knew about the plan to tamper with the ball during the 2018 Test series.

When and where will Pat Cummins speak to the media?

Pat Cummins is scheduled to speak to the media on Friday, November 13, at 9:30 am. The interaction will take place at Cricket Central.

How have other players reacted to Khawaja's allegations?

Mitchell Starc has maintained Australia's original stance on the issue. In contrast, David Warner publicly supported Khawaja's claims, stating they are

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Starc Usman Khawaja David Warner Pat Cummins Cricket Controversy
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