Pat Cummins Back As Captain As Australia Unleash Full-Strength Squad For Bangladesh Test Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australia recalled Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon for Bangladesh Test series.

Trio recovered from injuries; series marks Australia's busy schedule.

Near full-strength squad excludes Neser despite impressive Ashes performance.

Australia Squad For Bangladesh Test Series: Australia have recalled captain Pat Cummins for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, naming a near full-strength 13-man squad for the tour. The first Test begins on August 13 in Darwin before the teams travel to Mackay for the second match later in the month. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have also returned after recovering from injuries.

Cummins, Hazlewood And Lyon Back In Australian Squad

Cummins returns after missing most of the Ashes following a back injury. The fast bowler played only the Adelaide Test before Australia opted to rest him once the series had been secured.

Hazlewood is back after recovering from an Achilles problem that followed a hamstring injury. Lyon also returns after undergoing surgery on the hamstring injury he suffered during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

ALSO READ | BCCI To Make Big Call On T Dilip After Fielding Decline, Coach Misses Zimbabwe Tour

The trio also missed Australia's T20 World Cup campaign but returned to competitive cricket during the IPL.

George Bailey Welcomes Return Of Senior Players

Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey said the senior players had worked hard to regain full fitness ahead of the Bangladesh series.

"The NSP look forward to the return of Pat, Josh and Nathan. They have worked extremely hard, individually and with the SSSM teams, over the past few months to return from their respective injuries," Bailey said.

Bailey added that although Australia had named a 13-player squad, additional players remained on standby if changes became necessary.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan Clash Back On Schedule As Asian Legends League Reveals 2026 Fixtures

"While this is a 13-player squad, we have players prepared and available should any adjustments be required in the lead up to these matches."

He also pointed to Australia's busy international calendar over the next year.

"As previously stated, the volume of cricket and schedule across the next 12 months are likely to present further opportunities across all formats for many players."

Neser Misses Out Despite Impressive Ashes Campaign

The return of Australia's first-choice players has pushed Michael Neser out of the squad despite an impressive Ashes series.

Neser claimed 15 wickets in three Tests against England and played a key role during Australia's successful campaign. Brendan Doggett has also missed selection, while spinner Todd Murphy has not been included but could return if required later in the series.

Bangladesh Series Begins In Darwin

The opening Test will be played in Darwin from August 13 to 17 before the second Test gets underway in Mackay from August 22 to 26.

Both matches form part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. The Bangladesh series also marks the beginning of a demanding schedule, with Australia set to play 14 Tests over the next eight months.

Australia Squad For Bangladesh Tests

Australia Squad For Bangladesh Tests: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster.