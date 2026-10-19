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English NewsSportsCricketParthiv Patel Pulls Out Of BCCI Chief Selector Race Over Financial Concerns: Report

Parthiv Patel Pulls Out Of BCCI Chief Selector Race Over Financial Concerns: Report

Parthiv Patel’s decision to skip the BCCI selector role has surprised many, with financial concerns reportedly prompting his withdrawal.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Parthiv Patel reportedly withdrew from India's chief selector race.
  • The BCCI role conflicted with his coaching, commentary assignments.
  • This caused financial concerns, potentially leading to substantial loss.

Parthiv Patel reportedly withdrew from the race to become India’s chief selector over financial concerns, with the BCCI role potentially costing him his Gujarat Titans coaching job and commentary assignments. Parthiv Patel was widely tipped to take charge of India’s selection committee after Ajit Agarkar and the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to part ways earlier this month. The former India wicketkeeper-batsman had emerged as a leading contender for the position.

Financial Concerns Behind Parthiv Patel’s Decision

According to The Telegraph India, Parthiv Patel stepped away from the opportunity because of ‘certain financial issues’.

BCCI was reportedly offering an annual remuneration of Rs. 3 crore for the job, but accepting the position could have affected his existing professional commitments.

Patel currently works as a coach with Gujarat Titans and also takes up commentary assignments.

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Taking on the selection role would have meant giving up those opportunities, potentially leaving him with a substantial financial loss despite the salary attached to the BCCI position.

The development has added an unexpected turn to the search for Agarkar’s successor, particularly because Patel had been considered among the strongest candidates for the role.

Who Could Replace Ajit Agarkar?

With Parthiv Patel not entering the selection process, attention has shifted to other potential contenders.

South Zone representative Pragyan Ojha is currently leading the selection panel, while a new member from the West Zone is expected to join the committee.

The selection process remains in focus as the board looks to complete the committee, with the West Zone vacancy particularly significant given its connection to the process of appointing the panel’s chairman.

Patel’s reported withdrawal has left the door open for other contenders to take charge of India’s selection committee, a crucial role in shaping the squad for next year’s ICC World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Parthiv Patel withdraw from the race for India's chief selector?

Parthiv Patel withdrew due to financial concerns. Accepting the BCCI role would have required him to give up his current coaching and commentary jobs, leading to a substantial financial loss despite the salary.

What professional commitments did Parthiv Patel have that conflicted with the BCCI role?

Patel currently works as a coach with Gujarat Titans and also takes up commentary assignments. The BCCI chief selector position would have meant relinquishing these roles.

How much was the BCCI reportedly offering for the chief selector position?

The BCCI was reportedly offering an annual remuneration of Rs. 3 crore for the chief selector job.

Who is currently leading India's cricket selection panel?

South Zone representative Pragyan Ojha is currently leading the selection panel. A new member from the West Zone is expected to join the committee.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parthiv Patel Ajit Agarkar ICC World Cup BCCI
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