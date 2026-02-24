Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pallekele Weather Update: PAK vs ENG Weather And Washout Rules You Should Know

Pallekele Weather Update: If PAK vs ENG gets washed out, this will second washout for Pakistan in Super 8s as their previous match against NZ also got washed out due to rain.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 01:22 PM (IST)

Pallekele Weather Update, Washout Rules: T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter between Pakistan and England is set to take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. After a frustrating washout in their opening match against New Zealand in Colombo, Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan side is desperate for a full game to keep their semi-final dreams alive.

Weather Forecast for Pallekele (Feb 24)

According to local meteorological reports, forecast for Pakistan vs England Super 8 match evening is better than the rainy conditions seen recently in Colombo:

Maximum Temperature: 28°C (Day) / 18°C (Night)

Rain Probability (Match Hours): Approximately 5% to 13%. While there is a 30% chance of showers during the day, skies are expected to clear up by 7:00 PM IST start time.

Humidity: High, hovering around 62% to 78%, which could result in heavy dew during the second innings.

Thunderstorm Threat: Low (approx. 6% chance).

What happens if PAK vs ENG is washed out?

If rain prevents a result (which requires a minimum of 5 overs per side), the following rules apply:

Points Shared: Both Pakistan and England will receive one point each.

Impact on England: Having already won their opening game against Sri Lanka, England would move to 3 points, maintaining a strong position in the Group 2 standings. At present, England are number 1 in Group 2 with 2 points after win over Sri Lanka.

Impact on Pakistan: If PAK vs ENG gets washed out, this will second washout for Pakistan in Super 8s as their previous match against NZ also got washed out due to rain.

If PAK vs ENG results in a washout, Pakistan would have only 2 points from two games. This would leave them in a "must-win" situation against Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match, while also relying on other results to go their way.

Group 2 Equation

Group 2 is currently highly competitive. Since New Zealand and Pakistan already shared points in their opener, another washout for Pakistan would virtually close their doors to the semi-finals unless they pull off a massive win in their final game to boost their Net Run Rate (NRR).

For England, a full game is an opportunity to consolidate their lead, while for Pakistan, it is a "do-or-die" battle for survival.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup match in Pallekele?

The forecast for the Pakistan vs England match on February 24, 2026, in Pallekele indicates a low rain probability (5-13%) during match hours, with skies expected to clear by the 7:00 PM IST start time.

What happens if the Pakistan vs England match is washed out?

If the match is washed out, both Pakistan and England will share one point each. A minimum of 5 overs per side is required for a result.

How would a washout impact England's T20 World Cup Super 8 standings?

England, having already won their first game, would move to 3 points, maintaining a strong position in Group 2 as they are currently first with 2 points.

What is the consequence for Pakistan if their match against England is a washout?

A washout would be Pakistan's second in the Super 8s, leaving them with only 2 points. They would then face a must-win scenario in their final match against Sri Lanka.

