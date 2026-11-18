Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Palestinian player received straight red card for violent conduct early.

Palestine coach apologized for his player's unacceptable actions post-match.

India secured a 4-1 victory over 10-man Palestine team.

A straight red card in the opening 10 minutes left Palestine with an uphill task against India in their AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers clash. The dismissal followed an ugly incident involving Palestinian player Mohammed Jamhour and India captain Dallalmoun Gangte, with Palestine's head coach later apologising for his player's conduct.

The incident occurred shortly after India had moved ahead through Kamgouhao Doungel in the eighth minute. Near the touchline, Jamhour brought down an Indian player and kicked him twice while he was on the ground. The referee showed the Palestinian youngster a straight red card, forcing his side to continue with 10 players for the remainder of the contest.

Palestine Coach Issues Apology After Red Card Incident

Palestine head coach Yousef Sharbaji addressed the incident after the match, expressing regret over Jamhour's actions and making it clear that there was no justification for what had happened.

"There was no reason to do that," Sharbaji said.

WATCH: Palestine U17 Player Issued Red Card For Kicking Indian Captain

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 شاهد تصرف لاعب منتخب فلسطين تحت 17 عام اللاعب الفلسطيني قام بركل لاعب الهند أكثر من مرة الحكم قام بطرده؛ اللاعب مستغرب من الطرد!!!!!!!! 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/2CCXlAxBVc — نواف الاسيوي 🇸🇦 (@football_li5) November 17, 2026

He also apologised on behalf of the team during his post-match interview, acknowledging the seriousness of the player's conduct.

"From the beginning, we had a red card for our player. He is one of the most important players in our team. And after that, we apologize for the player, for what he did, from our side. It's not—no reason to do that, actually."

Sharbaji also congratulated India, recognising the team's performance and possession during the encounter.

"They have more possession on the ball, and they take the win. Congratulations for them."

WATCH: Palestine U17 Coach Apologises After Red Card Incident

Palestine APOLOGIZES to India 🇵🇸 🙏 The U-17 Head Coach Yousef Sharbaji condemned his Palestinian player's action, resulting in the Red card, while also congratulating India for the deserved victory 🇮🇳 👏 #IndianFootball https://t.co/xEbkqXcRW5 — Indian Football Updates (@IndianFootyBest) November 17, 2026

WATCH: Palestine Player's Reported Racist Gesture Towards Indian Captain

Palestine No. 19 does a racist gesture towards India U17 captain Gangte. Referee takes no action. Racism has no place in football. AFC needs to investigate this 🚫 https://t.co/iUNBdLD1oE — Troll Football Media (@TrollFootball2) November 17, 2026

India Recover From Equaliser To Complete 4-1 Victory

Despite the early setback, Palestine managed to get back on level terms before half-time. Yazan Khalifah converted a penalty in the 32nd minute to make it 1-1, giving his side a chance to stay in the contest despite being a player short.

India, however, took control after the break. Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam restored the lead in the 52nd minute, before captain Dallalmoun Gangte extended the advantage seven minutes later.

With the contest moving towards its conclusion, Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia added another goal in the 89th minute to complete India's 4-1 victory.

India's win was built on a strong second-half response, while the early dismissal remained a major talking point from the match. Sharbaji's apology after the final whistle also brought the focus back to the incident involving Jamhour.