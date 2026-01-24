Shocking new claims have emerged following the cancellation of high-profile wedding between musician Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

According to explosive allegations made by an actor-producer named Vidnyan Mane, who identifies as a childhood friend of the cricketer, Muchhal was allegedly discovered in a compromising situation with another woman during the wedding festivities.

The Allegations

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mane described a chaotic scene at the venue on November 23, 2025. He claimed Muchhal was allegedly found with another woman in bed just as the wedding events were underway.

Following the discovery, Mane alleged that Muchhal was physically confronted and beaten by several of Smriti's teammates from Indian women's cricket team.

“I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me," Mane was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to ₹1.5 crore. They asked me to invest another ₹10 lakh or I wouldn’t get any money back. They started blackmailing me and threatened to throw me out of the film, thus I was forced to file a complaint," he said.

“After the wedding was called off, the family blocked me from everywhere. I found out that other artistes from the movie had not received payment they were due to receive either. I had heard of directors fleecing producers in the film industry but this is complete theft," Mane added.

Medical Cover-up?

The complainant suggested that the official reason for wedding being called off - Smriti's father's health emergency - may have been exacerbated by the stress of this confrontation, or that Muchhal's own subsequent hospitalization was a cover-up for injuries sustained during the fight.

Palash Muchhal's Response

Muchhal has strongly denied these claims, along with separate accusations of financial fraud made by Mane involving a ₹40 lakh film investment. In a social media statement, the filmmaker labeled the allegations as "baseless and factually incorrect."

He stated that the claims were made with "malicious intent" to destroy his reputation. Muchhal also confirmed that his legal team is exploring defamation charges and other legal actions to address the situation.

Background

The wedding, which was set to take place in Sangli, Maharashtra, was initially reported as "postponed" after Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was admitted to the hospital with a heart ailment.

However, rumors of infidelity began to swirl shortly after when Mandhana deleted all wedding-related posts and engagement photos from her Instagram account. While the couple eventually confirmed their separation, these recent claims by a family associate have added a controversial new layer to the public fallout.