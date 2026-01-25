Social Media Clean-Up: Palash Muchhal Deletes Smriti Mandhana Posts Amid Controversy

Indian women's cricket star, Smriti Mandhana, was supposed to marry music composer Palash Muchhal in November 2025, but their wedding was suddenly called off.

Muchhal, during the period, faced cheating allegations, and recently, as per a report by Hindustan Times, was accused by Vidnyan Mane, an actor and producer, of being caught 'red-handed with another woman in bed' and that he was beaten up by other Indian women cricketers.

Mane also accused Palash Muchhal of cheating him over Rs 40 lakh investment, after which the latter has apparently sent a defamation notice to the former.

Interestingly, Muchhal has also seemingly deleted all Instagram posts related to Smriti Mandhana on his Instagram profile amid these controversies.

Palash Muchhal-Vidnyan Mane Controversy

In an exclusive interview with HT, Vidnyan Mane claimed that he was at the Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding celebrations, when Muchhal was caught cheating on the Indian cricketer.

"I was at the wedding celebrations when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me."

Mane had also alleged that he was promised returns of Rs 12 lakh on an initial investment of Rs 25 lakh following the film’s OTT release, after which he eventually transferred Rs 40 lakh to Palash, but once the project stalled and he sought a refund, his attempts to recover the money were met with silence.

Palash Muchhal has now stated that his lawyers have sent a Rs 10 crore defamation notice to Mane.

"A legal notice for defamation of Rs 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character" Palash wrote in his Instagram Story.