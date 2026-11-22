A fresh controversy has erupted following the final of Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan. The Indian blind cricket team has raised serious concerns over the conduct of a Pakistani umpire after a video surfaced on social media showing him celebrating alongside Pakistan players.

The footage has prompted Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) to question the official's impartiality, further intensifying the tensions between the two teams.

CABI Raises Questions Over Pakistani Umpire's Conduct

The controversy concerns the men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 final, which was scheduled to be played in Dhaka, Bangladesh. However, persistent rain prevented the India-Pakistan title clash from taking place. Pakistan were subsequently declared champions on the basis of their superior net run rate.

The Indian team expressed its disappointment over the decision and boycotted the trophy presentation ceremony. The matter has now taken another turn after a video emerged showing a Pakistani umpire celebrating with members of the Pakistan team.

WATCH VIDEO

This Pakistani umpire officiated throughout the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026, yet is seen celebrating with the Pakistan team. As per the principles of officiating, an umpire must remain neutral and should never be seen aligning with any team. https://t.co/tFFGgALZpd — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) November 21, 2026

Reacting to the footage, CABI questioned the umpire's neutrality, pointing out that match officials are expected to remain impartial and avoid displaying any apparent preference for a competing side.

In its statement, CABI said, "This Pakistani umpire officiated throughout the Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026, yet is now seen celebrating with the Pakistani team. According to the rules of officiating, an umpire must remain neutral and should never appear to favor any particular team."

Why Was Pakistan Declared Winner Without Playing Final?

The dispute between India and Pakistan began after the organisers declared Pakistan the champions despite the final being abandoned before the toss could take place. With no reserve day scheduled for the tournament, Pakistan were awarded the title based on their superior net run rate.

India strongly objected to the decision, arguing that both teams should have been declared joint winners since the final could not be played. The Indian side also questioned the use of net run rate to determine the winner of a title clash that never got underway.

The latest video has added another layer to the controversy, with CABI expressing serious displeasure over the umpire's conduct. The association has also issued a warning that the Indian blind cricket team will not play against Pakistan in future until the ongoing dispute is resolved.