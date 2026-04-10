Pakistani Players Linked To Indian Actresses

The crossover between Pakistan’s cricket stars and Bollywood’s leading ladies has been a source of fascination for fans across the border for decades. These cross-border romances often mirror the high drama of a Bollywood script, blending the glamour of cinema with the adrenaline of the cricket pitch.

Most Iconic Marriages

Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy: This was arguably the most sensational cross-border romance of the 1980s. Reena Roy was a reigning superstar of Bollywood when she fell for the dashing Pakistani opener. Their 1983 marriage was a massive cultural event, leading Reena to move to Pakistan and pause her acting career. Mohsin even tried his hand at Bollywood, appearing in films like Batwara and Saathi. Although they had a daughter together, the marriage ended in the early 1990s, and Reena returned to India.

Zaheer Abbas and Rita Luthra: A legendary batsman known for his elegant style, Zaheer Abbas met Rita Luthra in the UK during the 1980s while she was studying interior design. The two fell in love and married in 1988. Rita converted to Islam, taking the name Samina Abbas. Unlike many other high-profile couples, they have maintained a stable, private life and remain happily married today.

High-Profile Romances and Rumors

Imran Khan and Zeenat Aman: During the late 1970s, Imran Khan was the ultimate cricket heartthrob, while Zeenat Aman was the boldest star in Bollywood. Their reported relationship was the talk of the subcontinent. They were frequently spotted together during Pakistan’s tours of India, notably celebrating Imran’s 27th birthday in 1979. Despite the intense media glare, the relationship eventually fizzled out, allegedly due to the logistical difficulties of living in different countries.

Wasim Akram and Sushmita Sen: In the late 2000s, rumors swirled that the "Sultan of Swing" was dating the former Miss Universe. The two met as judges on the reality show Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena in 2008. For years, tabloids suggested a marriage was imminent. However, both Akram and Sen consistently maintained they were just "good friends." Wasim Akram eventually married Shaniera Thompson in 2013, putting the rumors to rest.

Brief Encounters and Misunderstandings

Shoaib Akhtar and Sonali Bendre: This remains one of the most eccentric rumors in cricket history. Reports in the early 2000s claimed the "Rawalpindi Express" was so infatuated with Sonali Bendre that he carried her photo in his wallet and jokingly threatened to "kidnap" her if she didn't agree to marry him. Years later, Akhtar clarified in interviews that these stories were completely baseless and that he had never even met the actress personally at that time.

Shoaib Malik and Sayali Bhagat: Before his marriage to Sania Mirza, Malik was linked to the former Femina Miss India in 2008. While the media reported a burgeoning romance, both parties later clarified that the "dating" rumors were largely a publicity stunt to promote a film project they were both involved in.

Abdul Razzaq and Tamannaah Bhatia: In 2020, a photo of the two at a jewelry store in Dubai went viral, leading to wild speculation about an engagement. Tamannaah quickly shut down the rumors, explaining that they were simply invited as guests for a jewelry store's inauguration ceremony and had no personal relationship beyond that event.