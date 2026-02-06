Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistani Media's 'Breaking News' Turns Out False, Attempt To Pressure ICC And BCCI Fail

Pakistani Media's 'Breaking News' Turns Out False, Attempt To Pressure ICC And BCCI Fail

Pak journalist Numan Niaz reported that ICC Chairman Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta were in Mumbai for an urgent meeting regarding the potential fallout from India-Pakistan clash.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 02:24 PM (IST)

Pakistani media has added fuel to fire amid ongoing controversy surrounding India-Pakistan match in 2026 T20 World Cup. In its rush to break news, however, it seems to have ignored key facts.

A leading Pakistani TV channel recently claimed that top officials from ICC and BCCI were holding an "emergency meeting" in Mumbai due to fears of a boycott of India-Pakistan Feb 15th match.

The claim suggested that the meeting was important to prevent major financial losses ranging from $20 to $40 million if IND-PAK Feb 15th match didn't happen. However, the truth was far from this.

What was the claim?

On ARY News, journalist Numan Niaz reported that ICC Chairman Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta were in Mumbai for an urgent meeting regarding the potential fallout from India-Pakistan clash.

The claim also implied that ICC is under pressure due to financial concerns about IND-PAK Feb 15th T20 WC match not taking place. Pakistani media also referred to ICC rules to suggest that Pakistan would not face strict repercussions for any potential withdrawal.

Truth revealed

These claims were quickly debunked. Jay Shah and Sanjog Gupta were not in India, but in Milan, Italy, attending meetings related to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The meetings, focused on growing cricket in countries like Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, had no connection to the India-Pakistan match situation. Cricket Germany confirmed this by posting photos on social media.

Attempting to apply pressure?

Experts believe that the spread of such false information by Pakistani media is a strategy to pressure ICC and BCCI. It's true that India-Pakistan matches generate massive revenue, but ICC rules are clear: teams must comply with the established guidelines. A deliberate withdrawal from a match could result in financial penalties or other actions.

History of false claims

This isn't the first time Pakistani media has made unfounded claims. Earlier reports of "backdoor negotiations" and "secret deals" between officials have also been debunked, making it clear that these sensational stories often have no basis in fact.

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket World Cup T20 World Cup BCCI ICC Pakistan IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Mens T20 World Cup India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
India
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
India
After Delhi Man's Death In Janakpuri Pit, Govt Orders Inquiry; AAP Targets BJP On Safety
After Delhi Man's Death In Janakpuri Pit, Govt Orders Inquiry; AAP Targets BJP On Safety
Advertisement

Videos

Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Breaking News: Bike Rider Kamal Dies, Family Searches All Night Before Police Alert
Tragic News: Janakpuri Road Accident Claims Life of Young Biker Returning from Work
Breaking News: Brahmin organisations seek ban and legal action over controversial Netflix trailer
Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out During BJYM Leader’s Welcome Event in Ujjain
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget