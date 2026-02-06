Pakistani Media's 'Breaking News' Turns Out False, Attempt To Pressure ICC And BCCI Fail

Pakistani media has added fuel to fire amid ongoing controversy surrounding India-Pakistan match in 2026 T20 World Cup. In its rush to break news, however, it seems to have ignored key facts.

A leading Pakistani TV channel recently claimed that top officials from ICC and BCCI were holding an "emergency meeting" in Mumbai due to fears of a boycott of India-Pakistan Feb 15th match.

The claim suggested that the meeting was important to prevent major financial losses ranging from $20 to $40 million if IND-PAK Feb 15th match didn't happen. However, the truth was far from this.

What was the claim?

On ARY News, journalist Numan Niaz reported that ICC Chairman Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta were in Mumbai for an urgent meeting regarding the potential fallout from India-Pakistan clash.

The claim also implied that ICC is under pressure due to financial concerns about IND-PAK Feb 15th T20 WC match not taking place. Pakistani media also referred to ICC rules to suggest that Pakistan would not face strict repercussions for any potential withdrawal.

Truth revealed

These claims were quickly debunked. Jay Shah and Sanjog Gupta were not in India, but in Milan, Italy, attending meetings related to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The meetings, focused on growing cricket in countries like Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, had no connection to the India-Pakistan match situation. Cricket Germany confirmed this by posting photos on social media.

Attempting to apply pressure?

Experts believe that the spread of such false information by Pakistani media is a strategy to pressure ICC and BCCI. It's true that India-Pakistan matches generate massive revenue, but ICC rules are clear: teams must comply with the established guidelines. A deliberate withdrawal from a match could result in financial penalties or other actions.

History of false claims

This isn't the first time Pakistani media has made unfounded claims. Earlier reports of "backdoor negotiations" and "secret deals" between officials have also been debunked, making it clear that these sensational stories often have no basis in fact.