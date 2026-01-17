Pakistani Fans Troll Babar Azam At SCG With 'Zim-babar' Chants - Watch

Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnessed an intense cricket clash between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder on January 16, 2026, but headlines were stolen by the ruthless reception given to Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Babar found himself in the crosshairs of a section of Pakistani fans who traveled to the stadium specifically to mock the star batter.

Return of " Zim-babar " Chants

Babar Azam was standing near the boundary rope when loud chants of "Zim-babar" and "Zimbu" echoed from the stands.

These nicknames have long been used by online trolls to suggest that Babar only excels against lower-ranked teams like Zimbabwe or on flat, batter-friendly tracks - often derided as "highways" - against B or C-string bowling attacks.

The taunts were stinging given high-profile nature of Big Bash League but Babar remained composed on the field and amid those chants also took a neat catch.

Watch Video

Pakistani 🇵🇰 Fans Trolling Babar Azam at the SCG 🧐



Fans said - 'Zim-babar' and 'Zimbu' to Babar Azam 😨



- 'Zim-babar' is a trolling name for Babar, as he mainly scores against Zimbabwe or B,C and D sides on Pakistan's Highway 🛣️



- What's your take 🤔pic.twitter.com/f5Z4z0vk1V — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) January 17, 2026

Smith-Babar Controversy: A Refused Single

A viral moment of friction occurred in the 11th over of Sydney Sixers' innings when Steve Smith flatly denied Babar a straightforward single.

Babar, sitting on 47 runs, pushed the ball toward long-on and set off, only for Smith to send him back.

Smith's reasoning was purely tactical; he wanted the strike for the upcoming "Power Surge." The gamble paid off for the team as Smith hammered a BBL-record 32 runs in the very next over, but Babar was visibly fuming. He was dismissed for 47 shortly after, smashing the boundary cushions with his bat in a rare show of public anger.

Match Summary: Sixers Reign Supreme

Despite the internal friction and external trolling, Sydney Sixers secured a dominant five-wicket victory.

Batting first, Sydney Thunder posted a formidable 189/6, fueled by a vintage century from David Warner (110)*.

The Chase: Smith and Babar silenced the critics with a massive 141-run opening stand. Steve Smith's breathtaking 42-ball 100 ensured the Sixers chased down the total with 16 balls to spare, keeping them firmly in the hunt for 2026 BBL title.