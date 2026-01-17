Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistani Fans Troll Babar Azam At SCG With 'Zim-babar' Chants - Watch

Pakistani Fans Troll Babar Azam At SCG With 'Zim-babar' Chants - Watch

Babar Azam was standing near the boundary rope when loud chants of "Zim-babar" and "Zimbu" echoed from the stands.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnessed an intense cricket clash between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder on January 16, 2026, but headlines were stolen by the ruthless reception given to Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Babar found himself in the crosshairs of a section of Pakistani fans who traveled to the stadium specifically to mock the star batter.

Return of "Zim-babar" Chants

Babar Azam was standing near the boundary rope when loud chants of "Zim-babar" and "Zimbu" echoed from the stands.

These nicknames have long been used by online trolls to suggest that Babar only excels against lower-ranked teams like Zimbabwe or on flat, batter-friendly tracks - often derided as "highways" - against B or C-string bowling attacks.

The taunts were stinging given high-profile nature of Big Bash League but Babar remained composed on the field and amid those chants also took a neat catch.

Watch Video

Smith-Babar Controversy: A Refused Single

A viral moment of friction occurred in the 11th over of Sydney Sixers' innings when Steve Smith flatly denied Babar a straightforward single.

Babar, sitting on 47 runs, pushed the ball toward long-on and set off, only for Smith to send him back.

Smith's reasoning was purely tactical; he wanted the strike for the upcoming "Power Surge." The gamble paid off for the team as Smith hammered a BBL-record 32 runs in the very next over, but Babar was visibly fuming. He was dismissed for 47 shortly after, smashing the boundary cushions with his bat in a rare show of public anger.

Match Summary: Sixers Reign Supreme

Despite the internal friction and external trolling, Sydney Sixers secured a dominant five-wicket victory.

Batting first, Sydney Thunder posted a formidable 189/6, fueled by a vintage century from David Warner (110)*.

The Chase: Smith and Babar silenced the critics with a massive 141-run opening stand. Steve Smith's breathtaking 42-ball 100 ensured the Sixers chased down the total with 16 balls to spare, keeping them firmly in the hunt for 2026 BBL title.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Big Bash League Babar Azam News Babar Azam BBL Babar Azam BBL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget